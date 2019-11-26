Report: Leicester confident of signing Celtic's Kristoffer Ajer for less than £20m

Brendan Rodgers loved working with Ajer at Scottish Premiership champions Celtic and a reunion could be on the cards at Premier League Leicester City.

Leicester City are confident that they can reunite Brendan Rodgers with Kristoffer Ajer in the January transfer window while paying around £20 million for the promising centre-back, according to 90Min.

A whole host of talented youngsters made their mark at Celtic under Rodgers, from Moussa Dembele to Kieran Tierney, Olivier Ntcham to Odsonne Edouard, and Ajer too owes his rapid rise to the Northern Irish tactician.

The Norwegian joined the Scottish champions in the winter of 2016, when compatriot Ronny Deila was still in charge, but it was under Rodgers that Ajer established himself as one of the most highly-rated young defenders on the continent.

"I think he’ll go to the very highest level of the game,” Rodgers told the club’s Twitter feed in the summer of 2018.

“He’s a real leader for a young guy and he’s only going to get better and better. Joy to work with. Good guy, clever boy and his life’s devoted to football.”

According to 90Min, Rodgers is hoping to reunite with Ajer at Leicester in the new year. The Premier League high-flyers, who are sitting second in the table after a superb start to the season, are scouring the market for young centre-backs with both Jonny Evans and Wes Morgan into their 30s and Ajer fits the bill.

Leicester believe they can get the 14-time international for less than £20 million, the report adds, although Celtic might have something to say about that. With Rangers breathing down their necks and a place in the Europa League knockout rounds booked, Neil Lennon will be desperate to keep his squad together.