Fleetwood boss Joey Barton discusses whether he wants Everton job one day

Premier League Everton might need a new manager soon with Marco Silva under pressure but will it come too soon for Barton?

Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton has admitted that he would love to become the Everton manager one day after growing up on Merseyside as a boyhood Toffees fanatic, speaking to the Blackpool Gazette.

With Marco Silva under more pressure than ever in the aftermath of Saturday’s horrifying 2-0 home defeat to Norwich City, a whole host of talented tacticians have been tipped to take over at Goodison Park.

The Guardian reports that David Moyes is in line for a shock return to the blue half of Stanley Park while even Mark Hughes, out of work after being sacked by Southampton a year ago, has been discussed at boardroom level.

The job is likely to come far too soon for Barton, however, with the former England midfielder enjoying just his second season in management at League One Fleetwood.

“It’s a job that in the future, as an Evertonian, you would like to take,” said Huyton-born Barton, who spent time in The Toffees’ youth academy but never made a first-team appearance in the famous blue shirt.

“I look at some of the people who have had the job, and I think that if I keep progressing and moving forward, it’s somewhere you’d hold dear to your heart. Although I never played there, I have great memories of watching as a kid.”

37-year-old Barton appears to have matured after his playing career came to an end, transforming Fleetwood into genuine promotion contenders while playing some of the most attractive attacking football in the division.

The Cod Army are seventh in League One, outside of the play-offs on goal difference alone, and dreaming of playing second tier football for the first time.