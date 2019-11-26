Quick links

Everton fans issue brutal response to shock Mark Hughes rumours

Danny Owen
Fans of Everton dejected at full time during the UEFA Europa League group E match between Everton FC and Olympique Lyon at Goodison Park on October 19, 2017 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Mark Hughes could reportedly return to Goodison Park to take Marco Silva's job at Premier League strugglers Everton.

19 Mar 2000: Mark Hughes of Everton in action during the FA Carling Premieship match against Newcastle United at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England. Newcastle won 2-0. \ Mandatory Credit:...

It would be one hell of an understatement to suggest that Everton fans are up in arms about the idea of a former Toffees player returning to Goodison Park and putting Marco Silva out of his sour-faced misery.

And no, we’re not talking about Mikel Arteta.

While the former Everton captain is considered one of the brightest coaching minds around, honing his trade under the enigmatic Pep Guardiola, Mark Hughes is viewed in a very different light these days.

Mark Hughes, Manager of Southampton looks on priort to the Premier League match between Everton and Southampton at Goodison Park on May 5, 2018 in Liverpool, England.

The 56-year-old has been out of work for 11 months, he’s been sacked from his last two Premier League jobs at Southampton and Stoke City, and is generally viewed as a man whose time at the top of the game is over.

So imagine the surprise all over the blue half of Stanley Park when The Guardian reported on Sunday night that the Everton boardroom were considering bringing Hughes in as Silva’s replacement.

After years of malaise and mediocrity, Everton fans are crying out for a bold, young, innovative manager to drag them forwards into a bright new era – someone like Arteta or Erik Ten Hag, Eddie Howe even.

Hughes, meanwhile, could hardly feel like a more unambitious appointment.

Mark Hughes Press Conference Disappointed 12/02/2014

 

