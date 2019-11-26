Everton fans issue brutal response to shock Mark Hughes rumours

Mark Hughes could reportedly return to Goodison Park to take Marco Silva's job at Premier League strugglers Everton.

It would be one hell of an understatement to suggest that Everton fans are up in arms about the idea of a former Toffees player returning to Goodison Park and putting Marco Silva out of his sour-faced misery.

And no, we’re not talking about Mikel Arteta.

While the former Everton captain is considered one of the brightest coaching minds around, honing his trade under the enigmatic Pep Guardiola, Mark Hughes is viewed in a very different light these days.

The 56-year-old has been out of work for 11 months, he’s been sacked from his last two Premier League jobs at Southampton and Stoke City, and is generally viewed as a man whose time at the top of the game is over.

So imagine the surprise all over the blue half of Stanley Park when The Guardian reported on Sunday night that the Everton boardroom were considering bringing Hughes in as Silva’s replacement.

After years of malaise and mediocrity, Everton fans are crying out for a bold, young, innovative manager to drag them forwards into a bright new era – someone like Arteta or Erik Ten Hag, Eddie Howe even.

Hughes, meanwhile, could hardly feel like a more unambitious appointment.

If mark hughes becomes the new manager. I will end my 30 year love for Everton and start supporting Tranmere — wolfie (@toolavich) November 25, 2019

Imagine Everton Twitter if we appointed Hughes — Everton Fact Check UK (@pf1878) November 25, 2019

Everton board need to get legged if we get Moyes or Hughes — Matthew Williams (@mattwillo5) November 25, 2019

I know it wont happen but if hughes was appointed then my association with everton would end instantly — Scott Ghostrider Woolner (@ScottGhostrider) November 25, 2019

If we're unable to get Pochettino, Arteta is the obvious choice.



Please don't hire Moyes. Please don't hire Mark Hughes.



Let's think forward with a man who's studied under Guardiola and knows what it means to be a part of @Everton. #NSNO https://t.co/gPRJ9zCDFf — Quin Welch (@QuinWelch) November 25, 2019

If Everton do sack Silva and bring Mark Hughes I genuinely might have to pack it in. I’d gamble on Arteta or Howe before going for him. Jesus wept — Ste Dooney (@SteDooney) November 25, 2019

Hughes isn't the answer. We need a manager that can actually cope with being in charge of a decent squad. Not a no hoper that's done nothing everywhere he's been, we may as well stick with Silva. Show some ambition please @Everton, another blinkered manager isn't the solution. — Gavin Morgan (@gavmorgan82) November 25, 2019