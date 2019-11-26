Quick links

Carlos Corberan raves about 'special' Alfie McCalmont after Leeds U23 win

Danny Owen
Leeds fans show their support prior to the Sky Bet Championship Play-off semi final second leg match between Leeds United and Derby County at Elland Road on May 15, 2019 in Leeds, England.
Alfie McCalmont set up both Ryan Edmondson and Jordan Stevens as Leeds U23s beat Wigan Athletic so is a Championship debut on the cards?

Leeds United’s U23 coach Carlos Corberan has singled out ‘special’ Alfie McCalmont after Monday’s 2-0 win away at Wigan Athletic, speaking to LUTV.

The 19-year-old midfielder is enjoying a breakthrough season for club and country, making his first-team debuts for both Leeds and the Northern Ireland. And more senior appearances should be on their way if McCalmont produces more performances like this at youth level.

 

The Thirsk-born play-maker was unquestionably the Man of the Match as Leeds sealed back-to-back Premier League Development victories away at Wigan, assisting goals for both Ryan Edmondson and Jordan Stevens.

McCalmont pounced on a mistake to set up Edmondson’s opener but his defence-splitting through ball for Leeds’ second was another level altogether – the sort of pass Pablo Hernandez or Kalvin Phillips would have been proud of.

Pablo Hernandez of Leeds United

“I think Alfie is a special player. We are working with him and he is very focused on improving,” said a clearly impressed Corberan. “What’s important with Alfie is the mentality he has.

“Alfie is part of the team and they are taking responsibility now to play the games with a competitive character and being demanding with themselves.”

Blessed with superb reading of the game, an outstanding passing range and a maturity well beyond his 19 years, McCalmont certainly ticks a lot of boxes for the famously demanding Marcelo Bielsa.

And with a hectic fixture schedule looming on the horizon, don’t be surprised if McCalmont makes his Championship debut sooner rather than later.

Leeds United's Manager Marcelo Bielsa arrives during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Brentford at Elland Road on August 21, 2019 in Leeds, England.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

