Carlos Corberan raves about 'special' Alfie McCalmont after Leeds U23 win

Alfie McCalmont set up both Ryan Edmondson and Jordan Stevens as Leeds U23s beat Wigan Athletic so is a Championship debut on the cards?

Leeds United’s U23 coach Carlos Corberan has singled out ‘special’ Alfie McCalmont after Monday’s 2-0 win away at Wigan Athletic, speaking to LUTV.

The 19-year-old midfielder is enjoying a breakthrough season for club and country, making his first-team debuts for both Leeds and the Northern Ireland. And more senior appearances should be on their way if McCalmont produces more performances like this at youth level.

The Thirsk-born play-maker was unquestionably the Man of the Match as Leeds sealed back-to-back Premier League Development victories away at Wigan, assisting goals for both Ryan Edmondson and Jordan Stevens.

McCalmont pounced on a mistake to set up Edmondson’s opener but his defence-splitting through ball for Leeds’ second was another level altogether – the sort of pass Pablo Hernandez or Kalvin Phillips would have been proud of.

“I think Alfie is a special player. We are working with him and he is very focused on improving,” said a clearly impressed Corberan. “What’s important with Alfie is the mentality he has.

“Alfie is part of the team and they are taking responsibility now to play the games with a competitive character and being demanding with themselves.”

Blessed with superb reading of the game, an outstanding passing range and a maturity well beyond his 19 years, McCalmont certainly ticks a lot of boxes for the famously demanding Marcelo Bielsa.

And with a hectic fixture schedule looming on the horizon, don’t be surprised if McCalmont makes his Championship debut sooner rather than later.