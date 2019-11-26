Defender shares what Rangers' Alfredo Morelos did to him on Sunday

Alfredo Morelos of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers was booked on Sunday.

Rangers hitman Alfredo Morelos might've shown his ugly side again on Sunday.

The fiery Colombian striker has done so well to make headlines for the right reasons this season after picking up five red cards during the 2018-19 campaign.

Morelos, who has netted 22 goals for Rangers this season, looks to have curbed his disciplinary problems, but there was a minor incident this past weekend that suggests he isn't totally changed.

The 23-year-old was involved in a late skirmish with Hamilton's Mickel Miller in Sunday's 3-1 win for Steven Gerrard's side.

And according to the 23-year-old, the Gers hitman, who was booked, kicked out at him.

He told The Scottish Sun: "Someone told me he kicked out. He was in my way and I moved him. I know what he’s about and I don’t let stuff like that affect me.”

Morelos was still smiling at time of his booking, which indicates the red mist hadn't descended.

Plus, the Rangers superstar is never going to be a completely transformed player. It's that personality which has helped him become the player he is and Gerrard won't want him to lose his tenacity altogether.