Davie Provan urges Lennon to remind Edouard of Celtic commitment

Celtic could lose striker Odsonne Edouard to the Olympics next summer.

Pundit and former Celtic winger Davie Provan has told The Scottish Sun that he thinks Neil Lennon needs to remind Odsonne Edouard that the Bhoys pay his wages amid a potential issue over his international career.

Edouard has been in great form this season, notching 13 goals and 12 assists in 25 games for Celtic, picking up a whole host of admirers in the process.

The 21-year-old has even become a star with the French Under-21's, hammering nine goals in just four caps for his country, which is a quite ridiculous record.

Edouard is on course for a stunning season for club and country, but there could be a problem on the horizon for Celtic; at least, if they manage to keep him until next summer.

Edouard is in line to play for France's Olympic team in Tokyo next summer, and he even told The Herald earlier this season that he wants to do that.

That would see Edouard potentially miss a host of European qualifiers for Celtic, and given his importance to Lennon's side, that's a big problem.

Now, Provan has admitted that he agrees with Lennon's past assertion that Under-21 football is a waste of time, which is a pretty bold claim in itself.

Proven noted that Edouard stand to miss up to five games, and believes Lennon needs to remind the striker that Celtic pay his wages, and urge him to snub the Olympics for the Bhoys.

“I’m in agreement with Neil Lennon who once said Under-21 football is a waste of time,” said Provan. “Makes you wonder what he makes of the possibility of losing Odsonne Edouard for Celtic’s European qualifiers next summer.”

“Edouard wants to play for France’s Under-23 Olympic team in Tokyo. If France make the final the striker would miss five Champions League or Europa League qualifiers. Lenny should remind Edouard that Celtic pay his wages,” he added.