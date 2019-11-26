Confirmed Spurs team vs Olympiacos: Danny Rose starts, Giovani Lo Celso on bench

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to pick up an important victory at home tonight.

Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho has named his starting eleven for tonight's Champions League encounter against Olympiacos, as per the club's official Twitter account.

The full match squad is as follows:

Starting XI - Gazzaniga, Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Rose, Dier, Winks, Alli, Moura, Son, Kane.

Substitutes - Austin, Vertonghen, Sessegnon, Sissoko, Ndombele, Eriksen, Lo Celso.

Taking charge for just the second time since joining Tottenham last week, it's an important night for Mourinho and his squad.

They'll be eager to show that things are moving forward in a positive direction following the departure of Mauricio Pochettino.

More importantly though, picking up all three points against the Greek outfit will ensure that Spurs qualify for the knockout stages of the competition.

Mourinho has been brought to the club to compete at the elite level and it's crucial that they take their place in the last 16 of the competition.

He stressed the importance of focusing on tonight's match earlier this week, telling The Telegraph: "It is the moment to qualify.

"I think it is my 148th game [in the Champions League] and I think one of the reasons why my teams were never out in the group phase, was exactly because we always thought about the group phase and we never thought about what could happen after that."

It's no surprise to see a strong eleven name then, with stars like Harry Kane, Lucas Moura and Heung-min Son ready to show leadership and make an attacking impact on the match, just like they did against West Ham at the weekend.

Elsewhere, Danny Rose comes back into the team having last started against Red Star Belgrade. His selection is the only change from Saturday's match after an injury to Ben Davies.

There could be a tinge of disappointment for some fans to see Giovani Lo Celso on the bench after his fine display in Serbia.

Spurs undoubtedly have the talent to get the job done tonight. Can they show off the winning mentality needed to thrive under Mourinho?