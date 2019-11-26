Confirmed Leeds United line-up: Cooper returns, Clarke named on the bench

Leeds United take on Reading in the Championship this evening.

Leeds United starting line-up: Casilla; Ayling, White, Cooper, Dallas; Phillips, Klich, Roberts; Hernandez, Harrison, Bamford.

Leeds United substitutes: Meslier, Douglas, Alioski, Berardi, Shackleton, Clarke, Costa.

Leeds United head to the Madejski Stadium this evening, seeking another away win having beaten Luton Town on the road on Saturday afternoon.

The Whites claimed a late win there, and Marcelo Bielsa sticks with Kiko Casilla in goal, with captain Liam Cooper returning to the back four ahead of the Spaniard.

Luke Ayling, Ben White and Stuart Dallas make up the rest of the back four, with Kalvin Phillips once again picked to play in the holding role ahead of the back four.

Mateusz Klich and Tyler Roberts operate ahead of Phillips, supporting the front three of Pablo Hernandez, Jack Harrison and Patrick Bamford in the final third.

Wingers Jack Clarke and Helder Costa are both named on the bench, alongside Illan Meslier, Barry Douglas, Ezgjan Alioski, Gaetano Berardi and Jamie Shackleton.

Eddie Nketiah isn't fit to return just yet, so he misses out once again, leaving Bamford to carry the goalscoring burden on his shoulders once again.