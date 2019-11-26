Chris Wood & Ashley Barnes rave about Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur made the bold move to replace Mauricio Pochettino with Jose Mourinho last week.

Burnley duo Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes have waxed-lyrical about Tottenham's 'top-class' manager Jose Mourinho, who replaced Mauricio Pochettino in North London last week.

Both Wood and Barnes stated that Mourinho will have to do 'something different' at Tottenham because he may not be given the money he has perhaps been provided with at previous jobs.

Despite Tottenham's struggles under Pochettino, they still have a strong squad at their disposal and Mourinho had made it clear that he is happy with what he has got.

Speaking to Sky Sports PL (24/11/19 at 11:40 pm), Burnley duo Wood and Barnes commented on Mourinho's appointment at Spurs as they felt he may have to change his ways at the club.

"He's a top-class manager who is going in at a good club," Wood told Sky Sports. "It will probably be a good fit but it'll be something different that he's never had to work with before and maybe not much money as he is used to, so, he will have to use his squad wisely and he has a top squad there.

Barnes added: "He's a top manager and it'll be interesting to see how he gets on there. With the money situation he's always had the funds to spend but this will be to see if he can get the best out of the players first and I think he's a great manager, we all know that.

"But to get everything out of them, I think it'll be a good show. It's not nice to see a manager sacked but results speak for themselves. If you are one of the big boys you have to be picking up results."

Mourinho put three points on the board for Tottenham in his first game in charge of the club and he will be hoping to do the same in the Champions League tonight.

After that win against West Ham in the Premier League, three points, in the Champions League, will be crucial for them progressing into the knockout stages.

It is going to be the first time Mourinho takes charge of a home game, with Greek side Olympiacos his opponents.