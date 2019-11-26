Chris Sutton slams 'hopeless' Miguel Almiron during Newcastle's defeat to Aston Villa

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce suffered a defeat upon his return to Aston Villa on Monday night.

Chris Sutton has slammed the 'hopeless' Miguel Almiron as Newcastle United suffered a 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa on Monday night.

It was Steve Bruce's first return to Villa Park since being sacked by the club last October, and his Newcastle side never looked like scoring during the 90 minutes.

Villa scored both their goals from dead-ball situations, with Conor Hourihane opening the scoring with a wonderfully worked free-kick before he delivered a delightful ball for Anwar El Ghazi to tap home.

Former Premier League striker Sutton hilariously claimed that Bruce would have been 'entitled' to throw cabbages at his players at half-time given their performance.

“Miguel Almiron has been hopeless this first half,” Sutton told BBC Sport. “Steve Bruce will be reading the riot act at half-time as Villa have been much the better team.

“I think Steve Bruce will feel humiliated. He would have been quite entitled to chuck cabbages at his own team at half-time.

“Villa really deserved their victory tonight. They needed the three points, they got the three points and Dean Smith got his performance.”

In Bruce's last game in charge of Villa last October, their 3-3 draw at home to Preston, Bruce had a cabbage thrown at him by a fan.

His return to Villa Park was much talked about as not many would have predicted this time last season that he would be facing his team in the Premier League.

Nonetheless, the three points for Dean Smith's side are very crucial because it means that the gap between Villa and Newcastle is now one point.