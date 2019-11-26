Chris Sutton recommends 'unbelievable' Alex Neil to Everton

Everton have been told by Chris Sutton to consider hiring Alex Neil as Marco Silva's successor.

The Lilywhites are having a wonderful season under the 38-year-old and, as things stand, they could be a Premier League side come May.

Neil's side are third in the Championship and only three points behind Leeds United in the second automatic promotion spot.

Everton boss Marco Silva seems to be on very thin ice on Merseyside after Saturday's 2-0 defeat by Norwich City left them 16th in the Premier League.

The Goodison Park club once hired David Moyes straight from Preston, and the outspoken pundit believes that the Toffees should do so again by luring Neil.

"I’ve got a name Everton should be looking at in my opinion – Alex Neil. I think he deserves an opportunity at the highest level with what he’s done," Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live on Monday night.

"At Norwich, I know things didn’t end well for him there, he’s taken a club like Preston, small budget, he’s done unbelievable things."

Neil would surely be tempted if a club like Everton came knocking but, by the same token, he is building something exciting at Deepdale and walking away from that mid-season might not appeal to him.

If Neil can get Preston into the Premier League, it'll consolidate his status as one of English football's best young managers and a couple of years from now a bigger job than the Everton one might even crop up.

That being said, it's very unlikely that they will be looking at him. According to Sky Sports, Moyes and Eddie Howe are among the managers being considered as Silva replacements.