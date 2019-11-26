Quick links

Everton

Premier League

Chris Sutton recommends 'unbelievable' Alex Neil to Everton

Shane Callaghan
Alex Neil Manager of Norwich City celebrates his team's first goal by Robbie Brady (not pictured) during the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Norwich City at the...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton have been told by Chris Sutton to consider hiring Alex Neil as Marco Silva's successor.

Norwich City Manager Alex Neil (left) and First Team Coach Gary Holt during the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Norwich City at the Boleyn Ground on September 26,...

Chris Sutton has suggested that Everton should be looking at hiring Preston North End boss Alex Neil.

The Lilywhites are having a wonderful season under the 38-year-old and, as things stand, they could be a Premier League side come May.

Neil's side are third in the Championship and only three points behind Leeds United in the second automatic promotion spot.

Everton boss Marco Silva seems to be on very thin ice on Merseyside after Saturday's 2-0 defeat by Norwich City left them 16th in the Premier League.

 

The Goodison Park club once hired David Moyes straight from Preston, and the outspoken pundit believes that the Toffees should do so again by luring Neil.

"I’ve got a name Everton should be looking at in my opinion – Alex Neil. I think he deserves an opportunity at the highest level with what he’s done," Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live on Monday night.

"At Norwich, I know things didn’t end well for him there, he’s taken a club like Preston, small budget, he’s done unbelievable things."

Neil would surely be tempted if a club like Everton came knocking but, by the same token, he is building something exciting at Deepdale and walking away from that mid-season might not appeal to him.

If Neil can get Preston into the Premier League, it'll consolidate his status as one of English football's best young managers and a couple of years from now a bigger job than the Everton one might even crop up.

That being said, it's very unlikely that they will be looking at him. According to Sky Sports, Moyes and Eddie Howe are among the managers being considered as Silva replacements.

Alex Neil, Manager of Preston North End looks on prior to The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Sheffield United and Preston North End at Bramall Lane on January 27, 2018 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch