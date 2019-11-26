Quick links

Chris Sutton loved Jack Grealish's Monday night display for Aston Villa

Aston Villa player Jack Grealish holds off the challenge of Isaac Hayden during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Newcastle United at Villa Park on November 25, 2019 in...
The Villa midfielder was in excellent form in action against Newcastle United.

Pundit Chris Sutton was left impressed by the performance of Aston Villa star Jack Grealish in the Premier League on Monday, speaking to the BBC (25/11 live match page, 21:13 & 21:47).

The 24-year-old was at his sparkling best throughout the 90 minutes, helping his side to an important 2-0 victory.

Conor Hourihane hit the headlines with a stunning set-piece goal and another fantastic delivery to score and assist, but it was Grealish who caught the eye for his all-round performance.

Sutton was certainly an admirer, suggesting his footwork on the ball was so special that he should take part in Strictly Come Dancing.

As quoted by the BBC (25/11 live match page, 21:13 & 21:47), he said: "Jack Grealish dictating the play once again. He should be on Strictly - he's got lovely feet!

"This will be such a big three points for Dean Smith and Aston Villa. The manager will be really pleased with the composure of his side tonight. Jack Grealish has been a key figure and the best player on the pitch."

 

That good?

It's no exaggeration for Sutton to say that the midfielder dictated much of Villa's play in the match.

As shown by WhoScored he was a dominant presence, enjoying more possession of the ball than anyone else on the pitch. With five shots and a massive six key passes, it's clear he gave the visiting defensive line a difficult night.

Also technically registering an assist for his role in Hourihane's free-kick curler, it was a fantastic evening for the stand-out.

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Newcastle United at Villa Park on November 25, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

With four goals and five assists in total so far this season, he's been excellent on his return to the elite level in England and looks very much at home in the top-flight.

Villa will need him at his best over the next few weeks with tricky matches against Manchester United, Chelsea and Leicester City on the immediate horizon.

John is an experienced writer who has covered Scottish and English football professionally since 2013, having worked for clubs and other publications in the past. His favourite ever player is Zinedine Zidane and he thinks yours should be too.

