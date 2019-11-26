Chelsea fans react angrily to Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho's comments

Chelsea fans think that new Tottenham Hotspur boss has taken a dig at the atmosphere at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea fans have hit back at Jose Mourinho’s comments on Tottenham Hotspur fans to the Telegraph.

Mourinho has launched a charm offensive since taking over at Tottenham, with the Portuguese boss his usual charismatic self in press conferences.

Mourinho has quickly become very popular at Tottenham, despite many supporters initially being against Mauricio Pochettino’s sacking.

And Mourinho has been effusive in his praise to Tottenham fans.

“I played there many times, obviously as an opponent. I did it with three different clubs. I won, I lost, I drew, I always loved it,” he said about White Hart Lane.

“There are a few stadiums where you always enjoy the atmosphere, you always envy the support that your opponent, in this case, has. Many times I played there, I felt envy of such a strong and passionate support.”

Chelsea supporters have taken Mourinho’s comments as a dig at them.

Mourinho was not always positive about the atmosphere at Stamford Bridge during his time in charge.

But Chelsea fans think that the Tottenham boss has stepped out of line with his latest words.

Everyone apart from Tottenham fans will know this is a tactic he’s using to get in the good books of his fans — ‍☠️ (@EnemyOfFutbol) November 25, 2019

Jose is sounding worse & worse every time he takes a new job. He is sounding like a broken record. He needs to change,he still hasn’t & it will soon crack again like it always does. The Jose of Porto/Chelsea/inter has long gone. Now all that is left is the bitter man Madrid left. — Reevesy (@its_a_CFC_thing) November 25, 2019

Says the same tripe whereever he goes. Then slates them and says the opposite when he leaves. Just gassing. — Joe (@JoeeLloyd) November 25, 2019

He is the master of playing to the current crowd.... Tick tock — David Reeves (@deanwood5) November 25, 2019

he says that everywhere he goes — (@SW3CareFree) November 25, 2019

The man is dead to most fans that have any self respect. No one takes what he says seriously anymore — Seppers (@Lowkey_Blues) November 25, 2019

We don’t care about Jose, he’s still obsessed with us, all we care about is Chelsea FC — AndyC (@AndrewCoxon1) November 25, 2019

Mourinho has made an impressive start at Spurs, as he helped them pick up a long-awaited away win against West Ham United in his first game in charge.