Chelsea fans react angrily to Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho's comments

Chelsea fans think that new Tottenham Hotspur boss has taken a dig at the atmosphere at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea fans have hit back at Jose Mourinho’s comments on Tottenham Hotspur fans to the Telegraph.

Mourinho has launched a charm offensive since taking over at Tottenham, with the Portuguese boss his usual charismatic self in press conferences.

Mourinho has quickly become very popular at Tottenham, despite many supporters initially being against Mauricio Pochettino’s sacking.

And Mourinho has been effusive in his praise to Tottenham fans.

 

“I played there many times, obviously as an opponent. I did it with three different clubs. I won, I lost, I drew, I always loved it,” he said about White Hart Lane.

“There are a few stadiums where you always enjoy the atmosphere, you always envy the support that your opponent, in this case, has. Many times I played there, I felt envy of such a strong and passionate support.”

Chelsea supporters have taken Mourinho’s comments as a dig at them.

Mourinho was not always positive about the atmosphere at Stamford Bridge during his time in charge.

But Chelsea fans think that the Tottenham boss has stepped out of line with his latest words.

Mourinho has made an impressive start at Spurs, as he helped them pick up a long-awaited away win against West Ham United in his first game in charge.

