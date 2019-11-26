Charlie Nicholas names three Celtic non-regulars Neil Lennon could start on Thursday

Celtic are already through to the last 32 of the Europa League as Neil Lennon and co prepare for a Thursday game under the Parkhead floodlights.

Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas has given his views on Celtic ahead of their upcoming Europa League clash, including who he thinks Neil Lennon could select in the Hoops' starting XI (Daily Express, print edition).

The Bhoys host Rennes at Parkhead on Thursday night having already secured qualification to the last 32 of the competition, their last fixture a heroic 2-1 win away at Lazio sealed by Olivier Ntcham's 95th-minute winner.

Nevertheless, the battle for first and second place in Group E is yet to be contested, with Celtic currently top on 10 points and CFR Cluj on 9 with two games left to play, while Lazio, on three points, retain slim hopes of making the next round as they host the Romanian champions on matchday five.

Celtic will be taking on a side which is continuing to struggle in Ligue 1, currently sitting 12th in the French top-flight table on 18 points, and they suffered a 2-1 loss to fellow strugglers Dijon at the weekend despite taking the lead.

With Leigh Griffiths returning to action for Celtic late on against Livingston, Nicholas reckons Lennon could name the forward in the starting XI, unless Odsonne Edouard is "of the mind" that he wants to play, while Olivier Ntcham and Tom Rogic were also name-checked by the Hoops legend as non-regulars who may be started.

"Celtic have already booked their last-32 spot but they will want to send a message to their fans and I expect them to win at home," Nicholas wrote in the Daily Express (26/11, p 56). "Leigh Griffiths is getting fitter and was back in the squad last weekend. I'd imagine Neil Lennon will probably let him lead the line unless Odsonne Edouard is of the mind that he wants to play.

"Olivier Ntcham and Tom Rogic might start and there will probably be three or four players who haven't been regulars of late. Rennes were awful last time and I expect Celtic to get another good result against the French side."