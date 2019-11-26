Charlie Nicholas shares opinion on how far Wolves can go in Europa League

Wolverhampton Wanderers need just a point to reach the last 32 of the Europa League, with optimism at Molineux incredibly high following a return to form.

Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas believes that Wolverhampton Wanderers boast serious ambitions of going all the way in the Europa League, tipping the Molineux side as a "dark horse" to lift the trophy outright (Sky Sports News).

Wolves have shaken off a slow start to the season to get back to the sensational form which saw them finish seventh in the Premier League last time out, as well as reaching the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

On Thursday, Wolves head to Braga needing just a point to guarantee their progress to the last 32 of the Europa League, but if Slovan Bratislava do not win against Besiktas, that will also be enough for Nuno Espirito Santo's side to progress.

Prior to this season, the Molineux side had not played in Europe since 1980-81, when they fell at the first hurdle in a 3-2 aggregate first-round defeat to PSV Eindhoven, but this time out, they boast an exciting, talented team which continues to impress.

"Wolves are starting to tell a true story of what they can be after a poor start," Nicholas wrote on Sky Sports News. "Everyone is uptight about Wolves playing so many games thus far - you think back to where Wolves were five or six years ago, well this is where they want to be. A lot of players have played and continue to do so, but it is what it is.

"People aren't complaining, everyone wants to play. They want to play rather than train. I think Wolves have got an ambition in this trophy and could be a dark horse - they are great value here (against Braga) and I expect them to continue their hot streak of form in this one."

Braga need just a point to reach the last 32, but a victory at home to Wolves would guarantee them top spot as well, while Bratislava must beat Besiktas - who cannot progress - and hope that Wolves lose to keep their hopes alive.