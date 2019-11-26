Charlie Nicholas makes suggestion over whether Liverpool will play Mohamed Salah against Napoli

Liverpool host Napoli at Anfield in the Champions League with Mohamed Salah potentially causing Jurgen Klopp a selection headache.

Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas has given his thoughts on Liverpool's Champions League meeting with Napoli at Anfield tomorrow night, including whether Jurgen Klopp will play Mohamed Salah in the game.

The Liverpool forward was an unused substitute in the Reds' 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday after Klopp said his ongoing ankle injury - which saw him left out of Egypt's squad for their recent Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Kenya and Comoros - was "still there" (Sky Sports News).

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Klopp said he is "not worried" about Salah's fitness, hinting at a potential comeback, but Liverpool will nonetheless still wait before deciding if the attacker plays against Napoli.

Nicholas thinks the Liverpool boss has a dilemma on his hands - either risk Salah against Napoli or give him more rest before the Premier League game against Brighton - but added that he feels the Reds will "tinker the team", suggesting the Egyptian may not feature.

"This is another cracker," Nicholas wrote on Sky Sports News. "These two will go through, but Napoli do not lose many games. They are still unpredictable in terms of their defence. They are powerful but, no matter who the manager is, Napoli do like to get at you and take a risk or two.

"Liverpool are getting over the line at the moment, but it is taking its toll. Do you risk Mohamed Salah again or do you play him against Brighton on Saturday? I have a feeling Liverpool may tinker the team and if you said to both clubs that they would get a point, be content, and qualify at the end of it, they would be more than happy. Liverpool changes may affect the team."

Salah originally suffered the injury in Liverpool's 2-1 win over Leicester City on 5 October, hobbling off the pitch at Anfield after a second-half challenge from Foxes midfielder Hamza Choudhury (Sky Sports News).