Charlie Nicholas admits Rangers have surprised him with Europa League form

Glasgow Rangers are doing very well in Europe with Steven Gerrard leading Ibrox charges to a healthy position in the group.

Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas has suggested that Glasgow Rangers have surprised him with their success in the Europa League this season ahead of the Ibrox side's trip to Feyenoord this week.

Steven Gerrard's charges began their European campaign back in early July, defeating St Joseph's of Gibraltar, before Rangers then overcame Progres Niederkorn, Midtjylland and Legia Warsaw en route to the group stage.

Barring a hiccup in the 2-1 loss at Young Boys, Rangers have done well in Group G - currently second in the standings with just three points separating all four clubs - and can take a huge leap towards the last 32 with victory over the Dutch side on Thursday.

In his column in the Daily Express (26/11, p 56) Nicholas suggested that he is struggling to his head around the Ibrox club's improvement in Europe, having now reached the group stage for the past two seasons, before backing Gerrard's charges to get a point at De Kuip.

"I expect Rangers to come away with a draw against Feyenoord on Thursday to keep their Europa League hopes very much alive," he wrote. "Dick Advocaat is back in charge of the Dutch club but they struggled at the weekend again. They seem to be on a downer.

"I find it hard to figure out why Rangers do so well in Europe. But because of that I can see them going out to the Netherlands and getting another positive result. If they do, it will set things up nicely for their last game at home to Young Boys in the fight for qualification."

After Thursday, Rangers will then return to domestic action with Scottish Premiership games against Hearts at Ibrox and Aberdeen away, before the Scottish League Cup final against Celtic at Hampden, after which Ibrox will host Young Boys on Thursday 12 December.