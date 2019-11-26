Charlie Nicholas questions Danny Rose's dedication to Tottenham

Jose Mourinho has a defence to sort out at Tottenham Hotspur.

Charlie Nicholas has told Sky Sports that the defence is a problem for new Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese head coach replaced Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham last week and has inherited a relatively unbalanced squad.

Spurs boast some of the best attacking players in the Premier League, but it's a different matter at the other end of the field.

Right-back Serge Aurier, whom Nicholas has described as 'rash', hasn't been the picture of his consistency during his two-and-a-half year stint in North London, while the same could be said for Danny Rose.

Rose is often linked with a move away from Tottenham, and the Sky pundit has questioned whether his heart is in it any longer.

He said: "There are some problems still in defence. I think Serge Aurier is still rash, I am not sure how dedicated Danny Rose is to the cause, and I am unsure on the centre-backs."

Aurier was actually one of Tottenham's better defenders in the 3-2 win at West Ham United on Mourinho's coronation, but Nicholas is right. 'Rash' just about sums up the Ivory Coast international and the sooner Spurs sign a right-back, the better.

As for Rose, he started that win in East London on the bench as Mourinho elected to play Ben Davies at left-back.

It wouldn't be a massive surprise if he were to leave in January.