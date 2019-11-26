Quick links

Charlie Nicholas questions Danny Rose's dedication to Tottenham

The television camera films Jose Mourinho manager of Tottenham Hotspur as he applauds after the Premier League match between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur at London Stadium on...
Jose Mourinho has a defence to sort out at Tottenham Hotspur.

Danny Rose of Tottenham Hotspur claps the fans after the UEFA Champions League group B match between Crvena Zvezda and Tottenham Hotspur at Rajko Mitic Stadium on November 06, 2019 in...

Charlie Nicholas has told Sky Sports that the defence is a problem for new Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese head coach replaced Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham last week and has inherited a relatively unbalanced squad.

Spurs boast some of the best attacking players in the Premier League, but it's a different matter at the other end of the field.

Right-back Serge Aurier, whom Nicholas has described as 'rash', hasn't been the picture of his consistency during his two-and-a-half year stint in North London, while the same could be said for Danny Rose.

 

Rose is often linked with a move away from Tottenham, and the Sky pundit has questioned whether his heart is in it any longer.

He said: "There are some problems still in defence. I think Serge Aurier is still rash, I am not sure how dedicated Danny Rose is to the cause, and I am unsure on the centre-backs."

Aurier was actually one of Tottenham's better defenders in the 3-2 win at West Ham United on Mourinho's coronation, but Nicholas is right. 'Rash' just about sums up the Ivory Coast international and the sooner Spurs sign a right-back, the better.

As for Rose, he started that win in East London on the bench as Mourinho elected to play Ben Davies at left-back.

It wouldn't be a massive surprise if he were to leave in January.

Serge Aurier #24 of Tottenham Hotspur moves the ball during an International Champions Cup match against FC Barcelona at Rose Bowl on July 28, 2018 in Pasadena, California.

