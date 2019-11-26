Chairman shares what he's telling Rangers about Alfredo Morelos

Alfredo Morelos is a massive asset for Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers.

Dave King has revealed that he's been heavily encouraging Rangers boss Steven Gerrard to keep Alfredo Morelos at Ibrox beyond the January transfer window.

The Gers could have a fight on their hands to fend off interest from other clubs in the red-hot Colombian.

Morelos, a £1 million signing by Rangers in 2017 [The Times], has netted an astounding 22 goals in all competitions this season and we're not even halfway through the campaign as of yet.

But will the 23-year-old be around during the second half of the season to build on that tally?

Director of Football Ross Wilson said earlier this month that the light Blues wouldn't be selling Morelos.

And chairman King, who announced today that he'd be stepping down from the role in 2020, revealed that there's 'no chance' of it happening.

He told Rangers TV: "I see no chance of that. And I say that because I'm certainly encouraging the manager not to sell him any price.

"If someone comes along and offers even an obscene amount of money, my suggestion would be not to take it - and the manager doesn't want to."

For Rangers' sake you do hope that King and the club as a whole are strong enough to turn down an 'obscene' amount, should it be offered.

If you're a fan of the Ibrox club, a Morelos sale would be heartbreaking; not only because he's a popular player, but because Gerrard's side - who are behind Celtic on goal difference - are seriously challenging for a first Scottish Premiership title since 2011, and losing the South American harms their chances.