Celtic's Neil Lennon delivers triple injury boost

Celtic could have three players back for the League Cup final.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has suggested that he could have three players back for the League Cup final with Rangers in two weeks.

Jonny Hayes has been the Hoops' left-back since an injury to Boli Bolingoli, but the Irishman suffered a shoulder injury in a 4-0 win over Livingston on Saturday.

Celtic are sweating over his fitness ahead of clashing with Rangers at Hampden Park, but an even bigger worry is Mohamed Elyounoussi.

The Southampton winger has been a revelation since moving to Parkhead on a season-long loan, netting seven goals in 12 games across all competitions.

But the Norway star picked up an injury during the international break.

However, the Celtic boss revealed via the club's online channel on Monday that Elyounoussi is expected to be back in training by the end of this week, and that Hayes is on a similar timeframe.

Lennon, who also revealed that Mikey Johnston is back in training, said: "He [Hayes] will have a scan this evening and we’re hoping that it’s just a muscle injury. If that’s the case then we’re hoping that he should be good to go in the next week or so.

"We’ve got a couple coming back now. Mikey Johnston is training again and we’re hoping that Mo will be training by the end of the week."

Johnston is unlikely to start if Elyounoussi is fit, but Steven Gerrard's Gers have a very big squad and the more options Lennon has, the better.

Should Hayes fail to return in time, the Celtic boss obviously has a recognised left-back in the form of Greg Taylor, but he is unable to play in the final due to being cup-tied.