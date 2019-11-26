Quick links

Celtic

Celtic's Neil Lennon delivers triple injury boost

Shane Callaghan
Mohamed Elyounoussi of Celtic during the UEFA Europa League group stage match between Lazio and Celtic at Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Celtic could have three players back for the League Cup final.

Lazio's Brazilian midfielder Lucas Leiva (L) and Celtic's Moroccan midfielder Mohamed Elyounoussi go for a header during the UEFA Europa League Group E football match Lazio vs Celtic on...

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has suggested that he could have three players back for the League Cup final with Rangers in two weeks.

Jonny Hayes has been the Hoops' left-back since an injury to Boli Bolingoli, but the Irishman suffered a shoulder injury in a 4-0 win over Livingston on Saturday.

Subscribe

Celtic are sweating over his fitness ahead of clashing with Rangers at Hampden Park, but an even bigger worry is Mohamed Elyounoussi.

The Southampton winger has been a revelation since moving to Parkhead on a season-long loan, netting seven goals in 12 games across all competitions.

 

But the Norway star picked up an injury during the international break.

However, the Celtic boss revealed via the club's online channel on Monday that Elyounoussi is expected to be back in training by the end of this week, and that Hayes is on a similar timeframe.

Lennon, who also revealed that Mikey Johnston is back in training, said: "He [Hayes] will have a scan this evening and we’re hoping that it’s just a muscle injury. If that’s the case then we’re hoping that he should be good to go in the next week or so.

"We’ve got a couple coming back now. Mikey Johnston is training again and we’re hoping that Mo will be training by the end of the week."

Johnston is unlikely to start if Elyounoussi is fit, but Steven Gerrard's Gers have a very big squad and the more options Lennon has, the better.

Should Hayes fail to return in time, the Celtic boss obviously has a recognised left-back in the form of Greg Taylor, but he is unable to play in the final due to being cup-tied.

Celtic's Moroccan midfielder Mohamed Elyounoussi runs with the ball during the UEFA Europa League group E football match between Celtic and Cluj at Celtic Park stadium in Glasgow, Scotland...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch