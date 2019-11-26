Quick links

Celtic have already found Olivier Ntcham's replacement in £2.8m Niklas Dorsch

Danny Owen
Neil Lennon Former Celtic manager at the Scottish Premiership Match between Celtic and Inverness Caley Thistle at Celtic Park on May 24, 2015 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Olivier Ntcham could be on his way out of the Scottish Premiership - but worry not Celtic fans, Dorsch can replace him at Parkhead.

Oliver Ntcham of Celtic during the UEFA Europa League Group stage match SS Lazio v Celtic Fc at the Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy on November 7, 2019

For Olivier Ntcham, all has been forgiven and forgotten. And that is perhaps the biggest compliment that can be paid to a midfielder who has been reborn at Celtic under Neil Lennon.

As recently as July, the French midfielder made it clear that he felt he had outgrown the relatively small pond that is Scottish football. He felt the wrath of Celtic fans, who had stuck by Ntcham through thick and thin, particularly during a difficult 2018/19 season in which he looked about as interested as a moody 13-year-old during a family trip to a paint-drying exhibition – and it’s fair to say manager Neil Lennon shared their rage.

Four months later, however, Ntcham is letting his footballing do the talking these days. Thankfully, the £4 million man is enjoying his best run of form in well over a year with that sublime, stoppage time winner away at Lazio etching his name into Celtic’s history books as The Hoops won away at Italian opposition for the first time ever.

 

So reports from Tuttomercatoweb that Roma, Valencia and Sporting Lisbon are all hoping to turn Ntcham’s head again during the January transfer window will hardly be well received on the green half of Glasgow. With Rangers breathing down their neck and the Europa League knockout stages looming large, Lennon will be desperate to keep every one of his key players until the end of the season at least.

But Celtic know that it doesn’t take much for Ntcham’s head to be turned. He has been flirting with an exit for the well over a year now after all. And, with the Telegraph reporting that the £2.8 million-rated Niklas Dorsch has admirers at Parkhead, it seems that The Hoops have already identified a ready-made replacement for their unfaithful Frenchman.

Olivier Ntcham of Celtic celebrates scoring the second goal during the last minute of injury time during the UEFA Europa League group stage match between Lazio and Celtic at Stadio...

The former Bayern Munich youngster has enjoyed a brilliant season for Heidenheim in the second tier, and with an average of 2.5 tackles per game and a 91 per cent pass completion rate, comparisons with Real Madrid supremo Toni Kroos are not exactly wide of the mark.

Dorsch possesses the same stylish, technical qualities that make Ntcham one of the most gifted footballers in Scotland.

Moussa Dembele to Odsonne Edouard, Dedryck Boyata to Christopher Jullien; if there’s any club who have proven that everyone is replaceable, it’s Celtic.

Niklas Dorsch of 1. FC Heidenheim looks dejected during the Second Bundesliga match between 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 and FC St. Pauli at Voith-Arena on October 27, 2019 in Heidenheim, Germany.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

