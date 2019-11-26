Quick links

Celtic

Celtic fans rip into Jack Hendry on Twitter

Shane Callaghan
Jack Hendry of Celtic arrives at the stadium prior to the Betfred Scottish League Cup Semi Final between Heart of Midlothian FC and Celtic FC on October 28, 2018 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Jack Hendry was sent off for Celtic's reserve side this afternoon.

Hendry Jack of Celtic compete against Victor Klonaridis during the UEFA Champions League 3rd Qualifying round second leg match AEK FC vs Celtic FC at the Olympic Stadium of Athens , on...

Celtic centre-back Jack Hendry suffered a new low this afternoon.

The 24-year-old is now a regular of the Hoops' reserve squad and started the 2-1 defeat by their Brentford equivalent.

But it didn't end well for the Celtic defender, who was issued a straight red card on 66 minutes and - bizarrely - it was for a foul in the opposition box.

Hendry has managed only 11 minutes of senior football in all competitions under Neil Lennon this season, and has played a little over half-an-hour in the Premiership for the whole of 2019.

 

This is a player who has a lot of work to do to force his way into Lennon's plans and this sending-off sets him back in a big way.

Here's how Celtic fans reacted to the red card:

It's fair to say that Hendry has been a horrendous signing by the Bhoys. Brendan Rodgers spent £1.5 million on taking him to Parkhead in the winter of 2018 [The Record].

That isn't huge money, but it's by no means peanuts in Scottish football either and the simple fact is that the former Dundee defender has never repaid it.

Furthermore, it's very unlikely that Celtic will recoup much of it. The one thing that Hendry does have going for him is youth. Still only 24, there is room to get better, but his confidence has been shot to pieces and this will do him no favours either.

Jack Hendry (D) of Celtic shoots the ball during the UEFA Champions League, Qualifying Third Round 2nd Leg match between AEK Athens and Celtic, at OAKA stadium, on August 14, 2018 in...

 

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

