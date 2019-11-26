Celtic fans rip into Jack Hendry on Twitter

Jack Hendry was sent off for Celtic's reserve side this afternoon.

Celtic centre-back Jack Hendry suffered a new low this afternoon.

The 24-year-old is now a regular of the Hoops' reserve squad and started the 2-1 defeat by their Brentford equivalent.

But it didn't end well for the Celtic defender, who was issued a straight red card on 66 minutes and - bizarrely - it was for a foul in the opposition box.

Hendry has managed only 11 minutes of senior football in all competitions under Neil Lennon this season, and has played a little over half-an-hour in the Premiership for the whole of 2019.

This is a player who has a lot of work to do to force his way into Lennon's plans and this sending-off sets him back in a big way.

Here's how Celtic fans reacted to the red card:

It's fair to say that Hendry has been a horrendous signing by the Bhoys. Brendan Rodgers spent £1.5 million on taking him to Parkhead in the winter of 2018 [The Record].

That isn't huge money, but it's by no means peanuts in Scottish football either and the simple fact is that the former Dundee defender has never repaid it.

Furthermore, it's very unlikely that Celtic will recoup much of it. The one thing that Hendry does have going for him is youth. Still only 24, there is room to get better, but his confidence has been shot to pieces and this will do him no favours either.