Celtic defender Christopher Jullien hails 'unbelievable' Odsonne Edouard

The Celtic striker is having a stellar season, but is he better than a former Hoops hero?

Celtic defender Christopher Jullien backed Odsonne Edouard when asked if the forward was better than Lyon star Moussa Dembele, The Scottish Sun report.

Dembele made his name on the European scene with the Hoops, quickly becoming a real favourite with the Hoops support.

It resulted in a big-money move to the Ligue 1 side last summer where he's gone on to find a consistent goalscoring touch.

However, Jullien is backing Edouard having seen both players up close over the last 12 months.

The Frenchman faced off against Dembele in a match between Toulouse and Lyon last season.

As quoted by The Scottish Sun, he said: "I would say Odsonne is better because I’ve only played with him! But I would say Odsonne for sure.

"You all saw it before me that Moussa Dembele is a really good striker, but Edouard is younger right now and his talent is really good.

"I have already said there is no limit to what Edouard can do, because his game is so complete. He can do everything. He’s not slow, he can run, he can dribble, play with his head, and he can come deep and play like a No 10 — his skills are unbelievable."

Jullien would later note the stylistic difference between the two players that mean they shouldn't necessarily be compared all the time, but clearly he has huge belief Edouard can go right to the top.

With Dembele scoring ten goals so far this season for Lyon (Transfermarkt), as well as featuring in the Champions League, clearly he's playing at an elite level currently.

Edouard though has been no slouch. His direct goal contribution this season has been exceptional, showing both lethal goalscoring instinct and creativity. He's scored 13 goals and assisted 12 times in 25 appearances for the Scottish champions (Transfermarkt).

He seems destined to one day play in one of Europe's big leagues, just like Dembele, but Celtic fans will be hoping to hold on to him for a while yet.