Carragher says Emery is making too many changes early in games for Arsenal

Dan Coombs
Arsenal boss Unai Emery is under pressure.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery's job is the subject of fierce debate.

Gunners fans were calling for him to go before the home draw with Southampton, and the shouts have intensified since that disappointing result.

Pundit Jamie Carragher spoke about Emery on Sky Sports'  Monday Night Football (25/11 7pm) and he was critical of the Arsenal boss.

 

He pinpointed Emery's biggest problem as being too indecisive over systems and formations, pointing out that he makes changes in the first 45 minutes more than any other manager, with SkySports showing Arsenal rank first in this category.

Carragher said this was more typical of a relegation threatened team.

He said: "The biggest one for me, though, is that he's made changes before half-time or at half-time than anyone. That's what you would expect a team at the bottom to be doing, scrambling around, trying things.

"This is a man who predominantly likes to play 4-2-3-1, but look at his formations and how many times he changes it. I just look at it and I'm not quite sure what is going on there with Arsenal, and that is why the confusion has been created."

A lack of consistency makes it difficult for the players to get to grips with what Emery is asking of them.

Arsenal have a Europa League game at home to Eintracht Frankfurt this week, before an away game at Norwich City.

Norwich are struggling themselves, but pulled of a surprise away win over Everton last week and have already beaten Manchester City this season. 

Given Arsenal's inconsistent form, Norwich have a fair chance to get something from the fixture.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

