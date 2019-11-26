Can Everton fans forgive Rafa Benitez's infamous Toffees taunt?

Rafa Benitez is surely the best appointment Premier League strugglers Everton could make as they potentially move on from Marco Silva.

Rafa Benitez probably won’t thank us for bringing this up amid claims from The Sun that the Spaniard could be on his way back to the Premier League with Everton.

With 13 trophies sparkling on a silver-coated CV, including titles at Valencia, Inter Milan, Chelsea and Liverpool, Benitez is by far the most decorated coach to be linked with Marco Silva’s job at Goodison Park - especially when you take into consideration the other contenders; namely Mark Hughes and David Moyes.

Toffees supporters have taken to social media and radio phone-ins up and down the land to make it clear that they would be more than happy to overlook Benitez’s Liverpool past should the 59-year-old decide to make a potentially contentious return to Merseyside.

But maybe the Goodson Park faithful will think a little differently when they are reminded what Benitez called their beloved club during his time in charge of Everton’s bitter rivals from across Stanley Park.

"Everton put eight or nine men behind the ball and defended deep but that's what small clubs do. When a team comes to Anfield and only want a point what else can you call them but a small club?” Benitez said, via the Mirror, after Steven Gerrard, Xabi Alonso and Peter Crouch failed to break down Moyes’ typically tenacious Everton in a dull 0-0 draw.

Benitez is a different man these days, calmer, more mature and far less prone to tabloid-baiting headlines.

And should the 2005 Champions League winner return to the North West and drag Everton back to where they really ought to be, all will be forgiven.