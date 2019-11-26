Quick links

Can Everton fans forgive Rafa Benitez's infamous Toffees taunt?

Everton fans watch the action during the Premier League match between Everton and Burnley at Goodison Park on April 15, 2017 in Liverpool, England.
Rafa Benitez is surely the best appointment Premier League strugglers Everton could make as they potentially move on from Marco Silva.

12th May 2019, Craven Cottage, London, England; EPL Premier League football, Fulham versus Newcastle United; Newcastle United Manager Rafa Benitez in happy mood

Rafa Benitez probably won’t thank us for bringing this up amid claims from The Sun that the Spaniard could be on his way back to the Premier League with Everton.

With 13 trophies sparkling on a silver-coated CV, including titles at Valencia, Inter Milan, Chelsea and Liverpool, Benitez is by far the most decorated coach to be linked with Marco Silva’s job at Goodison Park - especially when you take into consideration the other contenders; namely Mark Hughes and David Moyes.

Toffees supporters have taken to social media and radio phone-ins up and down the land to make it clear that they would be more than happy to overlook Benitez’s Liverpool past should the 59-year-old decide to make a potentially contentious return to Merseyside.

 

But maybe the Goodson Park faithful will think a little differently when they are reminded what Benitez called their beloved club during his time in charge of Everton’s bitter rivals from across Stanley Park.

"Everton put eight or nine men behind the ball and defended deep but that's what small clubs do. When a team comes to Anfield and only want a point what else can you call them but a small club?” Benitez said, via the Mirror, after Steven Gerrard, Xabi Alonso and Peter Crouch failed to break down Moyes’ typically tenacious Everton in a dull 0-0 draw.

Steven Gerrard of Liverpool battles with Phil Neville of Everton during the Barclays Premiership match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on February 3, 2007 in Liverpool, England.

Benitez is a different man these days, calmer, more mature and far less prone to tabloid-baiting headlines.

And should the 2005 Champions League winner return to the North West and drag Everton back to where they really ought to be, all will be forgiven.

Head coach Rafa Benitez of Dalian Yifang speaks to his players during the 2019 Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) 22nd round match between Dalian Yifang and Beijing Guoan at...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

