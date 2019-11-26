CoD Mobile: How to find the easter egg Teddy Bears in Zombies mode

A guide for finding all of the easter egg Teddy Bears in Zombies mode for Call Of Duty Mobile.

Zombies mode has finally arrived for Call Of Duty Mobile, and this means players can now explore the Shi No Numa map while battling away endless hordes of the undead by spraying bullets left, right and centre. This map contains a number of easter egg quests for you to find and complete, and this guide will help you to locate all four of the Teddy Bears.

The most recent Call Of Duty Mobile update added PS4 and Xbox One controller support in addition to Zombies mode. There have been some problems with using Sony's DualShock 4 on Android, but - for the most part - the arrival of controller support has largely been welcomed.

Both Zombies and controller support were clamoured for features since the arrival of Call Of Duty Mobile in October, and Christmas has truly come early with both having arrived these past few days. Zombies has been a fan-favourite series tradition since World At War back in 2008, and below you'll discover how to find all of the easter egg Teddy Bears while fending off the undead with your pals.

Where are the easter egg Teddy Bears in Call Of Duty Mobile Zombies mode?

The easter egg Teddy Bears in Zombies mode for Call Of Duty Mobile can be found around the Shi No Numa map.

All you need to do is find and shoot these Teddy Bears, despite the fact you won't be rewarded for your hard work and bravery.

There are four to find and one of them can be found in the Comm Room. Simply look out the window to the right and shoot the cuddly monstrosity.

A second Teddy Bear can be found on the left side of the balcony area/ledge of the Fishing Hut.

In the Doctors Quarters, you will find the Teddy Bear outside a window hidden behind a bush if you have your graphics set to High. If you sacrifice your visual experience by setting the graphics to Low, the Teddy Bear won't be concealed by anything.

Lastly, you will find the fourth and final Teddy Bear out the window to the right of the Storage Hut's entrance.

Call Of Duty Mobile is available on iOS and Android.