CoD Mobile Zombies: How to unlock the Jubokko boss easter egg

Everything you must know about how to unlock the Jubokko boss easter egg in Zombies mode for Call Of Duty Mobile.

Call Of Duty Mobile has seen the arrival of Zombies mode and this is fantastic news for everyone who has been itching to fend off the undead since the iOS and Android adaptation was released back in October. This fan-favourite feature comes with a Shi No Numa mini-map, and this contains a secret easter egg boss fight with a plant-like creature named Jubokko.

Whether you're playing with controller support or not, this guide will tell you everything you need to know about how to unlock and defeat the terrifying easter egg boss in Zombies for Call Of Duty Mobile.

How to unlock the easter egg boss in Zombies for Call Of Duty Mobile

You must play on Hardcore Raid difficulty to unlock the easter egg boss fight in Zombies for Call Of Duty Mobile.

Once you've entered the Shi No Numa map in Raid mode with Hardcore difficulty enabled, you'll want to locate two gears from the lower levels of the central building.

Use these gears to fix the broken elevator so you can journey downwards into a secret laboratory situated underground.

Read a note on the left in order to discover some information about the lore, and then put away your reading glasses to shoot a bunch of blue plants.

When you've finished shooting up nature, head into the computer room and press the lever to activate the secret boss fight with Jubokko.

How to defeat Jubokko in Call Of Duty Mobile

Jubokko is a terrifying plant-like boss in Zombies for Call Of Duty Mobile that sort of resembles Groot but with blue eyes and back hair.

He's by no means easy to defeat, but what you must do at all times is keep your distance to avoid his stomps and temperamental slams of his fists.

When his blue skulls come towards you, make sure to shoot them out of the sky rather than try to run away.

And, if you're pitted against Groot's more hostile and aggressive brother with mates, what you should do is assign each other different roles.

One person should simply focus on continuing to shoot Jubokko in the face (it's a bighead that you can't miss), while the other should work to eliminate all of the zombies that keep appearing.

Call Of Duty Mobile is available on iOS and Android.