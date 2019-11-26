Quick links

Blackpool manager comments on Derby's links with Armand Gnanduillet

Danny Owen
A general view of Pride Park prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Preston North End at Pride Park Stadium on August 25, 2018 in Derby, England.
Armand Gnanduillet has been linked with Phillip Cocu's Championship outfit Derby after scoring 10 League One goals for Simon Grayson.

Blackpool's Armand Gnanduillet during the Sky Bet League One match between Blackpool and AFC Wimbledon at Bloomfield Road on November 16, 2019 in Blackpool, England.

Blackpool manager Simon Grayson claims that he is yet to hear from Derby County about a potential January deal for star striker Armand Gnanduillet, according to the Blackpool Gazette.

At the age of 27, the journeyman striker is in the form of his life at Bloomfield Road. Gnanduillet, who has already plied his trade for Chesterfield, Tranmere, Oxford, Stevenage and Leyton Orient, has scored 12 goals in 20 games for Blackpool this season – just two shy of his tally from the entire 2018/19 campaign.

 

The Frenchman’s performances have seemingly caught the eye of a couple of Championship clubs with Derby sending scouts to the North West to watch Gnanduillet in action. Charlton Athletic, who continue to fly high under Lee Bowyer, are interested too if London News Online is to be believed.

Former Leeds United boss Grayson, however, is not giving away anything just yet.

“I would think any player that is playing well and is scoring goals will get interest. We’re looking at players all the time but financially we won’t have to sell him – that is what (owner) Simon Sadler is saying about all our players,” Grayson said.

Blackpool's Armand Gnanduillet celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the Sky Bet League One match between Southend United and Blackpool at Roots Hall on November 17, 2018 in...

“We’ll do what is right for the football club but it’s pure speculation at this time. No-one from Derby or Charlton has rung me yet, so we’ll have to wait and see.”

Phillip Cocu won three Eredivisie titles in charge of PSV Eindhoven with an old-school targetman in the shape of Luuk de Jong leading the line, bringing the best out of an array of roving forwards while scoring a hatful of headers.

And given that Derby have been linked with a host of giant centre-forwards of late, including Sam Cosgrove, Ivan Toney, Lyndon Dykes and the 6ft 4ins Gnanduillet, it seems that he is looking to replicate his PSV blueprint at Pride Park.

Blackpool's Armand Gnanduillet scores his side's second goal during the Sky Bet League One match between Blackpool and AFC Wimbledon at Bloomfield Road on November 16, 2019 in Blackpool,...

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

