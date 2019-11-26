Blackpool manager comments on Derby's links with Armand Gnanduillet

Armand Gnanduillet has been linked with Phillip Cocu's Championship outfit Derby after scoring 10 League One goals for Simon Grayson.

Blackpool manager Simon Grayson claims that he is yet to hear from Derby County about a potential January deal for star striker Armand Gnanduillet, according to the Blackpool Gazette.

At the age of 27, the journeyman striker is in the form of his life at Bloomfield Road. Gnanduillet, who has already plied his trade for Chesterfield, Tranmere, Oxford, Stevenage and Leyton Orient, has scored 12 goals in 20 games for Blackpool this season – just two shy of his tally from the entire 2018/19 campaign.

The Frenchman’s performances have seemingly caught the eye of a couple of Championship clubs with Derby sending scouts to the North West to watch Gnanduillet in action. Charlton Athletic, who continue to fly high under Lee Bowyer, are interested too if London News Online is to be believed.

Former Leeds United boss Grayson, however, is not giving away anything just yet.

“I would think any player that is playing well and is scoring goals will get interest. We’re looking at players all the time but financially we won’t have to sell him – that is what (owner) Simon Sadler is saying about all our players,” Grayson said.

“We’ll do what is right for the football club but it’s pure speculation at this time. No-one from Derby or Charlton has rung me yet, so we’ll have to wait and see.”

Phillip Cocu won three Eredivisie titles in charge of PSV Eindhoven with an old-school targetman in the shape of Luuk de Jong leading the line, bringing the best out of an array of roving forwards while scoring a hatful of headers.

And given that Derby have been linked with a host of giant centre-forwards of late, including Sam Cosgrove, Ivan Toney, Lyndon Dykes and the 6ft 4ins Gnanduillet, it seems that he is looking to replicate his PSV blueprint at Pride Park.