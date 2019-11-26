Bielsa's comments on Jack Clarke show player's problematic situation

Leeds coach said last week he had not discussed Jack Clarke's situation with former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Jack Clarke came off the bench at the weekend to play his first Championship game of the season for Leeds United.

It was just a 19 minute cameo, but it was a big step for the teenager after a really frustrating few months.

Clarke will hope this is just the start of a run of games over the next few weeks.

Clarke's treatment may have been a wake up call for him after landing a big move to Tottenham, before being loaned back.

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa has invested little time in him, and admitted last week that he didn't even discuss Clarke with former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino, who was sacked last week.

Bielsa told Leeds Live: "I never spoke with Pochettino about Jack Clarke. I didn’t talk with anyone at Tottenham about him."

It isn't up to Bielsa to chase Tottenham up, but this does underline the tough position Clarke finds himself in.

There appeared to be disinterest from Mauricio Pochettino in the young winger.

Pochettino gave a short response when asked about Clarke by Football Londonn: "We have the people to look after Jack Clarke. We have the structure to look after him. I cannot think too much about Jack Clarke."

Pochettino clearly had bigger problems to look at, but would one phone call to Bielsa to check on his progress have hurt?

Considering the pre-existing relationship between the two managers, it was somewhat bizarre neither of them made time to have one conversation about the one player representing both clubs.

Instead there has been a lack of interest from both sides, and this has made it really tough for Clarke.

Now he has to hope he is through the worst of it. If he starts performing well for Leeds and contributing regularly, then Tottenham might start taking an interest.