Ben Davies' injury for Tottenham could be lucky escape

Tottenham Hotspur defender Ben Davies is out for tonight's Champions League game against Olympiakos.

Wales international Davies missed training on Monday, The Sun reported.

After Davies' last performance against Olympiakos, this might be a blessing in disguise for Spurs.

Davies had a torrid time in Greece in the 2-2 draw back in September.

He was given no end of problems by tricky winger Daniel Podence, who scored Olympiakos' first goal.

While Davies managed to provide an assist himself at the other end, his defensive performance left a lot to be desired.

Instead it will likely fall on Danny Rose to try and do better up against the Portuguese winger.

Davies has a lot of experience and has a reputation for being solid defensively, but his game in Greece was way below the standards he set himself.

Podence's pace was a difficult match up for him, and Davies missing out on the home fixture might be a lucky escape for Tottenham.

That will depend of course on how Rose gets on. He won't do worse, will he?