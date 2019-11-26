Barry Ferguson claims there would be a 'war' if Rangers sold Alfredo Morelos

Rangers have a big few months ahead of them both off and on the pitch as they try to push for silverware under Steven Gerrard.

Barry Ferguson has warned that 'there will be a war' if Rangers were to do the unthinkable and sell Alfredo Morelos in January as he thinks those in charge of the club need to provide the fans with a firm answer ahead of the AGM.

The annual Rangers AGM is set to take place today and Ferguson thinks that the fans will be told that there's 'no chance' Morelos will be leaving.

Subscribe

Steven Gerrard is in his second season in charge of the Glasgow club and they have shown vasts amounts of improvements during his time at Ibrox.

Speaking to PLZ Soccer, former Gers man Ferguson shared his thoughts ahead of the AGM and made it clear that all that matters is what's happening on the field of play.

“It will be interesting to see where they get the finances to go and buy players,” Ferguson told PLZ Soccer. “But one thing about the board is that they have backed the manager. There's talk that there are major investors coming in at the turn of the year, whether that happens or not it's another thing the board will need to answer.

“But things are going well on the pitch. They up the top with Celtic and they're doing well in Europe. So, everything is good on the pitch. It's just off the pitch the board will need to answer the questions.

“They cannot sell him. I think there will be a war if they sold him. He's too big a player. He's too important. I think he has come on leaps and bounds this season, so I don't think there is any chance. I do think that questions will be asked [at the AGM], but the answer is going to be 'no chance'”.

What happens during the January transfer window could prove to be the difference in whether Rangers become Scottish Premiership champions at the end of the season.

It would be a surprise to many if Morelos is sold as Gerrard has made it clear that his star man up front won't be going anywhere.

Amid today's meeting, Gerrard and his players will be preparing for a crucial Europa League showdown against Feyenoord on Thursday.