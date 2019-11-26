Aston Villa fans react on Twitter to Frederic Guilbert display at Villa Park last night

The Aston Villa summer arrival was superb as Dean Smith and co triumphed at Villa Park to win their first win in three Premier League games.

A number of Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to praise Frederic Guilbert for his performance in Monday night's Premier League win at Villa Park.

The 24-year-old, who arrived at Villa Park in the summer after signing in January, remains a picture of consistency for Dean Smith and co, delivering another solid display as the claret and blue side ran out 2-0 winners over Newcastle United.

Guilbert rarely put a foot wrong during the match defensively and was a constant threat against the Magpies as he surged up and down his flank, playing well next to Ezri Konsa and linking with Anwar El Ghazi.

While Conor Hourihane and Jack Grealish got most of the attention for their displays on the night, numerous Villa fans were eager to praise Guilbert's contributions - particularly his nullifying of Allan Saint-Maximin - and some deemed him their Man of the Match.

Here is some of the social media reaction:

Freakish and Conor will rightly get the plaudits tonight, but let's spare a moment to talk about Frederic Guilbert. Absolutely first class. Gave Saint-Maximin nothing, still bombing forward in the last minute. Superb performance — Rob Warner (@Real_Rob_Warner) 25 November 2019

Frederic Guilbert emptying his pockets tonight when he gets home #AVFC pic.twitter.com/OWqoYXNpfN — Jakob (@In1982_) 25 November 2019

Massive win that. Jack showed his importance winning multiple fouls and driving us forward, as Connor’s set pieces were unreal. Great to keep a clean sheet as well. Konsa looked very comfortable whilst Guilbert winning his battle with maximin was key. Very good performance #avfc — Noah Rowell (@NjR02_14) 25 November 2019

Guilbert motm thoooo — Lewis (@LewispAVFC) 25 November 2019

Guilbert was outstanding today, overall a really good performance and a very important three points for many reasons. #avfc #utv — Jacko (@Jackodotcom) 25 November 2019

Who’s everyone’s MOTM for today then? Mine has to be Guilbert, kept ASM quiet all day — Josh (@GuilbertRole) 25 November 2019

ASM lives in Fred's pocket — Oliver Coleman (@ColoMan__) 25 November 2019

How is Guilbert not an option here?! He was superb. Had their biggest threat in his pocket. Jack also brilliant, ran the game. #avfc #AVLNEW https://t.co/tPK610ks2i — James Leyfield (@JamesJourn) 26 November 2019

Freddy Guilbert is getting King Olof style cult hero status love the guy #UTV — Phill (@Phill_avfc) 25 November 2019

Guilbert not being an option is an outrage https://t.co/HvERmODrLY — Jordan Spencer (@JordAvfc) 25 November 2019

Villa - boosted by the Grealish's return - grabbed their first win in three Premier League games, going up to 15th in the table, as Hourihane's curled free kick gave the hosts the lead at Villa Park before setting up El Ghazi to finish from close range four minutes later.

Smith's charges now have two successive away games - at Manchester United on Sunday and then Chelsea on Wednesday 4 December - before a home game against second-placed Leicester City.