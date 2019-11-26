Quick links

Aston Villa fans react on Twitter to Frederic Guilbert display at Villa Park last night

Frederic Guilbert of Aston Villa in action during at training session at Bodymoor Heath training ground on July 09, 2019 in Birmingham, England.
The Aston Villa summer arrival was superb as Dean Smith and co triumphed at Villa Park to win their first win in three Premier League games.

Frederic Gulibert of Aston Villa in action during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Newcastle United at Villa Park on November 25, 2019 in Birmingham, England.

A number of Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to praise Frederic Guilbert for his performance in Monday night's Premier League win at Villa Park.

The 24-year-old, who arrived at Villa Park in the summer after signing in January, remains a picture of consistency for Dean Smith and co, delivering another solid display as the claret and blue side ran out 2-0 winners over Newcastle United.

Guilbert rarely put a foot wrong during the match defensively and was a constant threat against the Magpies as he surged up and down his flank, playing well next to Ezri Konsa and linking with Anwar El Ghazi.

 

 

While Conor Hourihane and Jack Grealish got most of the attention for their displays on the night, numerous Villa fans were eager to praise Guilbert's contributions - particularly his nullifying of Allan Saint-Maximin - and some deemed him their Man of the Match.

Here is some of the social media reaction:

Villa - boosted by the Grealish's return - grabbed their first win in three Premier League games, going up to 15th in the table, as Hourihane's curled free kick gave the hosts the lead at Villa Park before setting up El Ghazi to finish from close range four minutes later.

Smith's charges now have two successive away games - at Manchester United on Sunday and then Chelsea on Wednesday 4 December - before a home game against second-placed Leicester City.

Dean Smith the head coach

