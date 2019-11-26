Aston Villa fans react after hearing Smith wants Emiliano Buendia

Aston Villa are reportedly keen on Norwich City's Emiliano Buendia.

Aston Villa struck deals for three wingers over the summer, but Dean Smith still appears to be keen on one more for the January transfer window.

Villa not only signed loanee Anwar El Ghazi permanently, but also brought in Jota and Trezeguet to try and give Wesley the supply line he needs.

Sadly, that hasn't really happened. Trezeguet was dropped for Monday's game with Newcastle United despite scoring twice in two games, with Jack Grealish being used on the left flank.

Now, Sky Sports report that not only are Villa looking at Brentford's Said Benrahma once again, they're also looking at Norwich star Emiliano Buendia.

Buendia, 22, hit eight goals and 12 assists to fire Norwich to the Premier League last season, and has shown his quality with four assists in the Premier League already.

The Argentinian's form has slightly dipped in recent weeks though, meaning he was dropped at Everton on Saturday, just hours after the Villa links emerged.

It seems hugely unlikely that Norwich would sell Buendia in January, especially to a direct rival like Villa, and Villa fans believe it would be 'madness' to sell to Smith's side, suggesting that a move is simply unrealistic.

Others think Buendia is 'class' and would be a great addition to the Villa side, believing that signing both Buendia and Benrahma would be ideal for Smith.

