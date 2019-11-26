Aston Villa fans critical of Tyrone Mings's display against Newcastle United

Aston Villa managed to win 2-0 against Newcastle United, but Tyrone Mings failed to impress their supporters.
Aston Villa fans have been critical of Tyrone Mings’s display for them against Newcastle United last night.
Villa picked up a 2-0 victory over Newcastle, and were the dominant force for most of the game.
However, not every Villa player impressed their supporters and Mings came in for some criticism after the game.
There is a feeling that Mings isn’t quite playing to the best of ability right now.
And Villa fans were not best pleased with their commanding centre-back’s display last night.
Reflecting on last night #avfc— UTV (@DancingDouglas) November 26, 2019
Grealish unreal (again)
Hourihane needs to start more games
Guilbert/Targett class
Mings poor/sloppy (again)
Wesley needs to get in the box more
Great performance #utv
My shout, for what it's worth...— Mutley (@mutley4659) November 26, 2019
McGinn - not the same since Man Utd rumours
Mings - needs to re-focus
Grealish - superb
El Ghazi - feels like a luxury at times
Konsa - Mingels, watch out!
Heaton - World class
Luiz - getting there
Guilbert - still on the fence
Rest - meh#avfc
I’d say that game was McGinn’s and Mings poorest game for a while. #avfc— BSN (@S1ngh32) November 25, 2019
Konsa keeps his place when Engels is back doesn’t he? Unfortunate for Engels but Konsa has taken his chance and I think he’s actually looked steadier than Mings in the last two games. #AVFC— Adz with a Z (@AdzW90) November 25, 2019
Slightly controversial question out there about Mings. Do you think his form has dropped for us since he's been in the England squad? #AVFC #AVLNEW @AVFCOfficial— lifes_to_sport (@eddiej1981) November 25, 2019
Anybody else think that since his England caps....Mings has looked very suspect. #AVFC— Dingle (@Dingeybabes1) November 25, 2019
Mings keeps giving the ball away, hope I’m wrong but I see him giving a goal away #avfc— spurrell (@RichSpurrell) November 25, 2019
SO sloppy 2nd half. None more so than Mings. Wake up. #avfc— Villa Views (@VillaViews_) November 25, 2019
Mings had a new partner in heart of Villa’s defence yesterday, with Ezri Konsa actually out performing him.
Mings’s place in Villa’s starting line-up is still unlikely to be under any threat, but Dean Smith will not want his key defender’s form to dip for too long.
Villa are next in action at the weekend, when they take on Manchester United on Sunday.
