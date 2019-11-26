Quick links

Aston Villa fans critical of Tyrone Mings's display against Newcastle United

Tyrone Mings of England acknowledges the fans after the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier between Kosovo and England at the Pristina City Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Pristina, Kosovo.
Aston Villa managed to win 2-0 against Newcastle United, but Tyrone Mings failed to impress their supporters.

Aston Villa fans have been critical of Tyrone Mings’s display for them against Newcastle United last night.

Villa picked up a 2-0 victory over Newcastle, and were the dominant force for most of the game.

However, not every Villa player impressed their supporters and Mings came in for some criticism after the game.

 

There is a feeling that Mings isn’t quite playing to the best of ability right now.

And Villa fans were not best pleased with their commanding centre-back’s display last night.

Mings had a new partner in heart of Villa’s defence yesterday, with Ezri Konsa actually out performing him.

Mings’s place in Villa’s starting line-up is still unlikely to be under any threat, but Dean Smith will not want his key defender’s form to dip for too long.

Villa are next in action at the weekend, when they take on Manchester United on Sunday.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

