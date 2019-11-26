Aston Villa fans critical of Tyrone Mings's display against Newcastle United

Aston Villa managed to win 2-0 against Newcastle United, but Tyrone Mings failed to impress their supporters.

Aston Villa fans have been critical of Tyrone Mings’s display for them against Newcastle United last night.

Villa picked up a 2-0 victory over Newcastle, and were the dominant force for most of the game.

However, not every Villa player impressed their supporters and Mings came in for some criticism after the game.

There is a feeling that Mings isn’t quite playing to the best of ability right now.

And Villa fans were not best pleased with their commanding centre-back’s display last night.

Reflecting on last night #avfc



Grealish unreal (again)

Hourihane needs to start more games

Guilbert/Targett class

Mings poor/sloppy (again)

Wesley needs to get in the box more



Great performance #utv — UTV (@DancingDouglas) November 26, 2019

My shout, for what it's worth...



McGinn - not the same since Man Utd rumours

Mings - needs to re-focus

Grealish - superb

El Ghazi - feels like a luxury at times

Konsa - Mingels, watch out!

Heaton - World class

Luiz - getting there

Guilbert - still on the fence

Rest - meh#avfc — Mutley (@mutley4659) November 26, 2019

I’d say that game was McGinn’s and Mings poorest game for a while. #avfc — BSN (@S1ngh32) November 25, 2019

Konsa keeps his place when Engels is back doesn’t he? Unfortunate for Engels but Konsa has taken his chance and I think he’s actually looked steadier than Mings in the last two games. #AVFC — Adz with a Z (@AdzW90) November 25, 2019

Slightly controversial question out there about Mings. Do you think his form has dropped for us since he's been in the England squad? #AVFC #AVLNEW @AVFCOfficial — lifes_to_sport (@eddiej1981) November 25, 2019

Anybody else think that since his England caps....Mings has looked very suspect. #AVFC — Dingle (@Dingeybabes1) November 25, 2019

Mings keeps giving the ball away, hope I’m wrong but I see him giving a goal away #avfc — spurrell (@RichSpurrell) November 25, 2019

SO sloppy 2nd half. None more so than Mings. Wake up. #avfc — Villa Views (@VillaViews_) November 25, 2019

Mings had a new partner in heart of Villa’s defence yesterday, with Ezri Konsa actually out performing him.

Mings’s place in Villa’s starting line-up is still unlikely to be under any threat, but Dean Smith will not want his key defender’s form to dip for too long.

Villa are next in action at the weekend, when they take on Manchester United on Sunday.