Ashley Barnes hails 'magnificent' Danny Ings despite being 'unfortunate' at Liverpool

Danny Ings made a permanent switch to Southampton from Liverpool during the summer transfer window.

Burnley striker Ashley Barnes has lauded the 'magnificent' Danny Ings who he thinks was 'unfortunate' at Liverpool because of the injuries he suffered.

In the summer, Ings made a permanent £20 million switch from Liverpool to Southampton [BBC Sport] after being previously on-loan at St Mary's.

Ings moved to Liverpool in 2015 from Burnley, but during his time at Anfield and under Jurgen Klopp, it didn't work out for the Englishmen, as serious injuries played their part.

Barnes, who played with Ings at Turf Moor, told Sky Sports PL (24/11/19 11:30 am start), that his former teammate was unlucky when he was at Liverpool.

"I played with him, top, top striker," Barnes told Sky Sports. "Great finisher and a magnificent player all-round. Unfortunately, it didn't work out too well at Liverpool with his injury but he has found his form again now."

Even if Ings had stayed fit at Liverpool he wouldn't have earned regular game time given the serious quality that was in front of him on Merseyside.

But given the role Divock Origi played for Liverpool last season, where he scored crucial goals from the bench, including in the Champions League final, Ings would have no doubt backed himself to be able to do that if he was still at the club.

Nonetheless, Ings did find the back of the net for the Saints when they were beaten 2-1 by Liverpool in August, as the Reds faithful will be hoping he doesn't come back to haunt them at Anfield during the reverse fixture.