Arsenal fans worried about Mikel Arteta joining Everton

Arsenal fans are worried that they could miss out on Mikel Arteta to Everton.

Arsenal and Everton could both be on the look out for new managers soon, with Unai Emery and Marco Silva under huge pressure.

Arteta has been tipped as a potential manager at both clubs, having represented the pair during his time in English football.

But Arsenal fans fear that Everton will act more swiftly than they will, as the board seemingly are willing to give Emery more time.

Spot on from @Carra23 .. we cant miss out on likes of Arteta going to Everton or Allegri to utd or whatever. Emery had his chance and made a balls of it. Change needs to be made asap. https://t.co/qRokACIwQR — Dean Malone (@BullAFC) November 26, 2019

we will miss out on Arteta guarantee he'll end up at Everton while we carry on with this clueless clown in charge #emeryout https://t.co/gFP4dolFlu — GoonerMartin⚪AFC (@GUNNERFORCE15) November 25, 2019

Honestly think Arteta will go to Everton if they act quicker than us. — walbers73AFC (@walbers73AFC) November 25, 2019

If Raul let’s Arteta go Everton and allows Aubameyang and Lacazette to leave I swearrrr I want his head — H (@AFC_Haitham) November 25, 2019

Arteta - Everton

Pochettino - Man Utd

Howe - West Ham

Emery, still at Arsenal — AFC BAM (@ArsenalHomerton) November 25, 2019

If Arteta goes to Everton, we are screaming Raul Out officially https://t.co/wSlMVGTKtx — C (@AFC_Carys) November 25, 2019

Come on @Arsenal bring Arteta to our club!! Make him the manager now before it’s too late!! #AFC #EmeryOut — Chris Howson (@CJHowson) November 26, 2019

Everton have rather surprisingly not parted company with Silva yet, despite a defeat to Norwich City.

It seemed like the loss to the Canaries would be the final straw for Silva, but he may be retained for a while longer yet.

Emery, meanwhile, is rapidly losing support form Arsenal fans but he is also clinging on to his job for the time being.

Arteta is currently working as a coach at Manchester City, and the Daily Express claim that his current employers are actually confident he will stay with them.