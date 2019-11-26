Quick links

Arsenal fans worried about Mikel Arteta joining Everton

Mikel Arteta of Arsenal during the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Aston Villa at EMirates Stadium. London 15th May 2016.
Arsenal and Everton could both be on the hunt for new managers sooner rather than later.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger talks with Mikel Arteta during a training session at London Colney on April 8, 2016 in St Albans, England.

Arsenal fans are worried that they could miss out on Mikel Arteta to Everton.

Arsenal and Everton could both be on the look out for new managers soon, with Unai Emery and Marco Silva under huge pressure.

Arteta has been tipped as a potential manager at both clubs, having represented the pair during his time in English football.

But Arsenal fans fear that Everton will act more swiftly than they will, as the board seemingly are willing to give Emery more time.

Everton have rather surprisingly not parted company with Silva yet, despite a defeat to Norwich City.

It seemed like the loss to the Canaries would be the final straw for Silva, but he may be retained for a while longer yet.

 

Emery, meanwhile, is rapidly losing support form Arsenal fans but he is also clinging on to his job for the time being.

Arteta is currently working as a coach at Manchester City, and the Daily Express claim that his current employers are actually confident he will stay with them.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

