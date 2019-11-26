Arsenal fans react on Twitter to Youcef Atal rumour

Arsenal are reportedly pursuing Nice full back Youcef Atal.

Arsenal are in dire form right now, and Unai Emery may look to the January transfer market for new signings – if he lasts that long in the job.

The Gunners look completely rudderless and without direction, with a whole host of positions needing some attention when the transfer window opens.

Right back may not have been on the minds of supporters though, with Hector Bellerin back in action and both Calum Chambers and Ainsley Maitland-Niles in the mix too.

Yet with Bellerin looking some way short of his best, Chambers capable of playing at centre back and Maitland-Niles featuring in midfield recently, another right back could be on Emery's mind.

90Min now report that Arsenal are keen on Nice star Youcef Atal, and are ready to challenge Tottenham with a January move for the Ligue 1 right back.

The 23-year-old has impressed since joining Nice from Paradou AC in his native Algeria, smashing six goals from right back last season as he made an instant impact under Patrick Vieira.

Atal is unsurprisingly becoming a wanted man having shown his pace and attacking ability, and Arsenal fans seem excited about the prospect of Atal heading to the Emirates Stadium.

Some feel that Atal is better than Bellerin, who should be sold as he just isn't the same player anymore, whilst some think Atal is 'so good' and should already be welcome to Arsenal, feeling they can beat Spurs to his signature.

