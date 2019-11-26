Anne With an E cancelled: CBC, Netflix and Moira Walley-Beckett have their say!

Fans have taken to Twitter to express their annoyance.

Anne With an E has been cancelled, and of course, fans aren't very happy about it!

It's always a crushing blow when a great show is cut short, but we're actually pretty used to it by now. We've seen so many similar cases over the years, but now the time has come for this beloved Canadian drama to take the hit.

Based on the Lucy Maud Montgomery's 1908 novel Anne of Green Gables, Moira Walley-Beckett's TV series arrived back in 2017 on CBC. Outside of Canada, on the other hand, it is available to audiences on Netflix.

The second season reached fans first on Netflix in July 2018, and it was renewed for a third a month later. Although the latest season premiered in September 2019, it won't arrive on Netflix until Friday, January 3rd 2019. Sadly, that will be it for Anne With an E...

Anne With an E has been cancelled

As highlighted by The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix recently confirmed that season 3 will be the last.

A joint statement from both CBC and Netflix reads: "We’ve been thrilled to bring the quintessentially Canadian story of Anne With an E to viewers around the world. We’re thankful to producers Moira Walley-Beckett and Miranda de Pencier and to the talented cast and crew for their incredible work in sharing Anne’s story with a new generation. We hope fans of the show love this final season as much as we do, and that it brings a satisfying conclusion to Anne’s journey."

With the final episode set to wrap things up for Netflix viewers, perhaps the series simply ran its course, able to satisfy fans with just three seasons.

Sometimes shows drag on unnecessarily, so at least that won't be the case here.

Moira Walley-Beckett takes to Instagram

In an Instagram post on Monday, November 25th 2019, creator Moira Walley-Beckett wrote:

"Beloved fans & friends of #AWAE, I’m sorry for the sad Netflix/CBC news today. I wish it could be different but it cannot. We have reached the end of the red Green Gables road after 3 wonderful seasons. My heart is heavy but I am so proud of this show - proud of my talented cast, crew, writers, and directors for working together so passionately to bring my vision of #annewithane to life."

She continued: "I am grateful and humbled by this experience and I truly feel blessed to have had the opportunity to share this beautiful, meaningful story with all of you, my kindred spirits. I know you have loved this series as much as I have and I thank you for that forever and a day..."

me when i woke up this morning on cloud nine, but got bombarded with the news that anne with an e was cancelled #renewannewithane pic.twitter.com/ujd1KQrljW — ANNE SPOILERS (@abelunsolved) November 25, 2019

Fans react to Anne With an E being cancelled

As we said, the fans aren't happy at all and have taken to Twitter to offer their thoughts.

One recently joked: "Anne with an E getting cancelled like 12 hours after the season 3 finale aired will be my villain origin story if someone doesn’t fix this quick @CBC #renewannewithane."

Similarly, this fan tweeted: "I'm actually so so so sad about AWAE being cancelled I've been in denial all day but now it’s hitting me... this show means so much to me and has taught me so much. I truly will never have a connection with any show like I do with Anne With an E. #renewannewithane #renewawae."

Another also argued: "They just cancelled the most meaningful show of nowadays and it looks like they knew all along. I just can't picture myself without another AWAE scene to react to. I just can't process it. @CBC PLEASE HEAR US OUT! #renewannewithane."

