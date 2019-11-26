Alex Neil says he'll attend Scottish League Cup final between Steven Gerrard's Rangers and Neil Lennon's Celtic

The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is seeking his first piece of silverware at Ibrox.

Next month's Scottish League Cup final, to be contested by Steven Gerrard's Rangers and Neil Lennon's Celtic, will be attended by at least one English-based manager.

Gerrard is seeking his first piece of silverware as Rangers manager, while Lennon can claim his third in this spell alone.

Subscribe

Rangers and Celtic are arguably enjoying their most competitive period for a decade, with the pair also level on points at the top of the Premiership table and the Gers likely to join their Glasgow rivals in the knockout stages of the Europa League.

Players in both camps are rumoured to have outside interest, and the Preston manager Alex Neil is one of the bosses due to be present at Hampden Park.

"I’m actually going to the cup final, so I’m looking forward to that," said Neil when asked about Rangers and Celtic on Talksport earlier.

Discussing the pair's fortunes this season, the Scottish former manager of Hamilton Academical replied: "I think it’s neck-and-neck, to be honest. This is certainly the strongest Rangers have been since they’ve been back in the league. You can’t ever write Celtic off though; they’ve been champions and deservedly so for the last seven or eight seasons, so this one is going to go to the wire."

SEE ALSO: Sutton reacts strongly to Allardyce claims about Celtic and Rangers

Neil's Preston are currently third in the Championship, ahead of big-spending sides like Fulham, Derby and Stoke.