Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Ligue 1

'Aggression': What did Patrick Vieira say about Arsenal linked Youcef Atal?

Danny Owen
Patrick Vieira of Arsenal celebrates scoring the winning goal during the FA Barclaycard Premiership match between Arsenal and Everton held on March 23, 2003 at Highbury, in London. Arsenal...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Youcef Atal is reportedly a target for Arsenal - but will Ligue 1 strugglers Nice let him go?

Nice's Algerian defender Youcef Atal react during the French L1 football match Nice (OGCN) vs Dijon (FCO) on September 21, 2019 at

Patrick Vieira is facing a rather unwelcome battle with his former employers in winter months with Arsenal keen to raid Ligue 1 strugglers Nice for Youcef Atal.

As reported by 90Min, The Gunners are set to go head-to-head with North London neighbours Tottenham Hotspur during the January transfer window with this Swiss army knife of a footballer in their sights.

 

A rampaging right-back by trade, Atal is more than happy to play in almost any position. He even scored a hat-trick against Guingamp, becoming the first Algerian to do so in France’s top flight since 1985, from a very unfamiliar left-wing role in April.

It was a performance that catapulted Atal into the mainstream consciousness and had Nice coach Vieira raving about a player who joined from Kortrijk in 2018.

"Youcef is improving. He works a lot. If you look at his goals, you see the aggression he has to be in the right place to score,” the legendary Arsenal captain told the BBC back in the spring.

Patrick Vieira of Arsenal celebrates scoring the winning goal during the FA Barclaycard Premiership match between Arsenal and Everton held on March 23, 2003 at Highbury, in London. Arsenal...

"He is a positive character with good spirit. He was rewarded for his efforts. What Atal has over the others is his desire to get into the box.”

Given how Hector Bellerin performed during Saturday’s dismal 2-2 home draw with struggling Southampton, switching off again and again and caught watching for Danny Ings’ early opener, reports that Atal could be on his way to the Emirates should send a shiver down the Spaniard’s spine.

But with Atal proving himself to be more than capable on the right or the left, at the back or in attack, no one in Unai Emery’s squad can rest comfortably with him around.

Youcef Atal of Algeria during the International Friendly match between Algeria v Colombia at the Stade Pierre Mauroy on October 15, 2019 in Lille France

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch