Who is Caroline Dubois? BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year 2019 winner!

Boxing enthusiasts will be wise to note down her name immediately.

The BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year is here!

Every year, the winner is announced during the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award ceremony and is awarded to a talent aged 17 or under for their achievement beginning in the January of that year.

They are judged and considered for the contributions to their respective sports; nominees tend to be British, with their primary triumphs taking place in the UK. A top ten shortlist is determined, which is then narrowed down to three potential winners.

The 2019 shortlist was particularly strong, featuring Charlie Aldridge (cyclist), Caitlin Beevers (rugby), Sky Brown (skateboarding), Josh Hill (golf), Bethany Paull (gymnastics), Aaliyah Powell (taekwondo), Ottilie Robinson-Shaw (kayaking), Toni Shaw (para-swimming), Maisie Summers-Newton (para-swimming), and of course, Caroline Dubois.

Caroline Sara Dubois of Great Britain celebrates her victory in Women's Light (57-60kg) Gold Medal Bout during day

12 of Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games at Oceania Pavilion in the...

Who is Caroline Dubois?

Caroline was announced the winner at the BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards on Saturday, November 23rd 2019 as highlighted by the BBC.

She is a phenomenally talented boxer, and the same source notes that she actually won her fourth gold medal at the European Youth Championships recently.

She has won forty bouts in her career so far as a current world and Olympic youth champ (lightweight category), but of course, she shows absolutely no signs of slowing. It's shocking to hear that she once pretended to be a boy named Colin just so she could train in the nearby sports club when she was just nine years old.

From such a young age, she has shown admirable determination and perseverance to succeed. Now, the next goal is the 2020 Olympics, in which she hopes to compete for Great Britain.

Getting to know Caroline Dubois

It's amazing to chronicle her progress and watch her continue to achieve more and more.

In wake of her win, it's worth casting our minds back to her 2018 interview with The Independent. The younger sister of British heavyweight Daniel Dubois said ahead of the 2018 Youth Olympics: "I’ve never lost so there’s always that pressure and that drives me on to compete. It makes me nervous but the nerves are really good because they push me on."

Continuing: she explained: "I’m not coming out here for anything else apart from gold. I’m the person to beat. If they want to beat me they are the ones who need to up their game.”

Fast forward to now, and she is still the one to beat wherever she goes. A true inspiration.

Daniel Dubois (L) and his sister Caroline Dubois (R) pose for a portrait following the Frank Warren Boxing Press Conference announcing The Fight Before Christmas boxing card featuring...

Follow Caroline Dubois on Instagram!

If you'd like to keep updated with her career and achievements, it's worth heading over to her Insta.

You can find her at @_carolinedubois1; she currently has 2,721 followers.

In an Instagram post featuring her holding her award, she wrote: "Amazing to win the teen sports personality of the year award and to top it off being presented by @billymongerracing and @nicolaadamsobe. Onto bigger and better things now, roll on 2020."

We're sure this is only the beginning!

