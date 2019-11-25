Who are WASPI? Labour announces huge payout plans!

The recent pledge has stirred quite the discussion.

The general election looms, and Jeremy Corbyn stands with WASPI.

Social media has recently become somewhat of a political battlefield, with conflicting views scattered across our news-feed.

At the moment, things are rather tense, with the forthcoming election on Thursday, December 12th 2019 set to divide and cause a mighty stir, no matter the result.

Parties and leaders are in full preparation for the big day, and we've seen Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in the limelight constantly since the election was announced.

The outcome is uncertain, but it looks like he'll have the votes of WASPI supporters...

WASPI (Women Against State Pension Inequality) campaigners listen to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn speak at a Labour event in Renishaw on November 25, 2019 in Derbyshire, England. A day...

Who are WASPI?

WASPI is an organisation which stands for Women Against State Pension Inequality.

It's voluntary and UK-based and was founded back in 2015 so that those concerned could campaign against the change in the state pension age.

Those that are part of the organisation demonstrate and strive to ensure that the women affected by the change in law receive compensation. They have been incredibly active since their inception, and you can also check out their website here.

Labour promises payouts!

As reported by the BBC, Labour has promised to compensate over three million women who were affected when the retirement age was raised. So, if they win the general election, those who missed out on years of state pension payments are set to benefit.

According to the same source, Shadow chancellor John McDonnell regarded the action as a "debt of honour" to 1950s-born women. Such a promise is said to see Labour pay out an estimate of £58 billion.

It's worth noting that this huge sum was absent in the party's manifesto, which was just recently published.

A number of people have made comment on this, with Liberal Democrats leader Jo Swinson arguing he is uncertain as to "where the money is coming from".

Follow WASPI on Instagram

You can follow the organisation's page on Instagram at @waspicampaign2018; they currently have 1,305 followers.

They recently shared a tweet from Jeremy Corbyn, which reads: "Women born in the 1950s suffered a historic wrong at the hands of the Conservative and Liberal Democrat governments. Tonight I'm proud to announce that Labour will compensate women who were unfairly hit by the rise in the state pension age and give them the justice they deserve."

He has since shared and put forth numerous tweets in the same vein, and of course, the debate surrounding the proposal is yet to settle.

