West Ham United fans want Eddie Howe to take over from Manuel Pellegrini

West Ham United are now winless in eight games, with Manuel Pellegrini coming under increasing pressure.

West Ham United fans appear very keen on the idea of going after Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe.

Manuel Pellegrini has come under increasing pressure at West Ham, as their form has badly tailed off.

The Hammers are now winless in eight games, after losing to Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.

West Ham supporters have been left very disappointed with their side’s form, and the calls for Pellegrini to go are only growing louder.

Hammers fans feel as if there are better options than Pellegrini available, and are excited about a potential move for Howe.

Eddie Howe to West Ham is making the headlines. Honestly think this could be a match made in heaven. Think leaving Bournemouth would be a good move for him, even though I really respect them as a club. https://t.co/9iDNIerYSy — RYAN0788 (@FreemanRyan0788) November 24, 2019

He was my number 1 choice before Pellegrini, he’d be brilliant for us. Exactly the right profile, proven in the top flight on a relatively small budget and consistently over-achieves. Love the way he conducts himself and his style of football would suit West Ham. — Gary Killington ⚒ (@gary_killington) November 24, 2019

Hope this is true, He would be the best man for us..We need someone who is British who knows the Premier League & what the club & fans are about.He is Young,Ambitious,Attractive football with discipline & he will sort out the lazy non runners in the team. — ⚒ Aktolgalı ⚒ (@Imran75598389) November 24, 2019

This would be amazing. Would love to see this guy or Dyche manage us. I'm convinced that if they were in charge right now they'd have tried to do a few things differently unlike the Pellegrinisaurus. — Lloyd Carter ⚒ (@GamZeoLloyd) November 24, 2019

Think it's time we looked past the older managers bring in a younger more determined one.



Howe or Dyche fit the bill. #WHUFC — Jonesy ☆ (@RockyWhu) November 24, 2019

Eddie Howe, Eddie Howe, Eddie Howe and Eddie Howe. — The Tartan Hammer (@colinkiddie) November 24, 2019

Eddie Howe would be my choice — Ship Sinker (@LouSlipps) November 24, 2019

Howe has done a hugely impressive job at Bournemouth, who he has made an established Premier League side.

Whether West Ham could tempt Howe away from the south coast side mid way through the season is very much up for debate.

But there is a feeling around West Ham that Howe would be an excellent appointment and many around the London Stadium feel he should take over from Pellegrini.