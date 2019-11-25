Quick links

West Ham United

Premier League

West Ham United fans want Eddie Howe to take over from Manuel Pellegrini

John Verrall
Eddie Howe of Bournemouth during a press conference at Vitality Stadium on September 13, 2019 in Bournemouth, England.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United are now winless in eight games, with Manuel Pellegrini coming under increasing pressure.

Eddie Howe of Bournemouth during a press conference at Vitality Stadium on September 13, 2019 in Bournemouth, England.

West Ham United fans appear very keen on the idea of going after Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe.

Manuel Pellegrini has come under increasing pressure at West Ham, as their form has badly tailed off.

The Hammers are now winless in eight games, after losing to Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.

 

West Ham supporters have been left very disappointed with their side’s form, and the calls for Pellegrini to go are only growing louder.

Hammers fans feel as if there are better options than Pellegrini available, and are excited about a potential move for Howe.

Howe has done a hugely impressive job at Bournemouth, who he has made an established Premier League side.

Whether West Ham could tempt Howe away from the south coast side mid way through the season is very much up for debate.

But there is a feeling around West Ham that Howe would be an excellent appointment and many around the London Stadium feel he should take over from Pellegrini.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch