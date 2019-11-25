West Ham fans react after hearing Chris Hughton rumour

West Ham United have been linked with Chris Hughton.

West Ham United boss Manuel Pellegrini is under massive pressure – and managers are starting to be linked with his job.

The Hammers lost 3-2 at home to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday afternoon, and two late goals meant the scoreline flattered West Ham really.

Pellegrini is now without a win in seven Premier League games, and has taken just two points in that run, with fans growing tired of the continued poor displays.

The injuries to Lukasz Fabianski and Manuel Lanzini are of course a blow, but West Ham were lifeless against Spurs, a game against a big rival that should have been full of passion.

West Ham now appear to be looking at potential replacements, and The Guardian report that Chris Hughton is a big contender for the job.

Hughton is a former West Ham player having featured for them in the early 1990's, and has been out of football since losing his job at Brighton and Hove Albion at the end of last season.

Hughton is unsurprisingly thought to be keen on the job, though it's fair to say that the highlights of Hughton's managerial career – with Newcastle, Birmingham and Brighton – have come in the Championship.

That has left West Ham fans concerned, believing that his style of football makes Sam Allardyce look like Pep Guardiola, and would simply be a cheap option.

Others are seriously worried about relegation if Hughton is appointed, believing he is a Championship-calibre manager and completely undermines the decision to leave Upton Park for the London Stadium.

Reading all these managers we're being linked with knowing full well were gonna end up with Chris Hughton on a short term deal and go through all this again next season #irons #whufc pic.twitter.com/8VnlMAwQg4 — Chris Broom (@CB100991) November 25, 2019

Chris Hughton a huge no no for me. Reeks of cheap and short term fix, also don’t think he’s right to fix the problems we’re in to be totally honest. — Khaleem Azam (@AzamWHUFC) November 25, 2019

I’d honestly rather we kept Pellegrini until the end of the season that Chris bloody Hughton.#WHUFC — Louis (@louis_warwick) November 25, 2019

If it's true that we've interviewed Hughton about the potential managerial job I'm seriously worried if we're going to be a Premier League club next season.



Where's the 'ambition' gone? @davidgold @WestHam #WHUFC #COYI — Alan Rzepa (@alanrzepa) November 25, 2019

@davidgold this is a pivotal moment in the history of WHUFC. What you do now will decide whether we move forwards or backwards. Appointing Hughton does nothing for us. Benitez is a big ballsy statement which will make fans, rivals & players pay attention. #COYI #WHUFC #EPL #EPL — Tim Ford (@TimCratchett) November 25, 2019

Sadly would bet on it being Hughton , as A it’s a cheap option B they will try and get mileage out of the West Ham connection and C Sullivan will be able to ‘influence’ transfers and ensure this recurring nightmare under their stewardship continues. #groundhogday — West Ham Geezer (@WHUFCGeezer) November 24, 2019

Hughton?! Next level manager for next level stadium #whufc https://t.co/5au4pd7k3S — DB (@DarrenBell23) November 24, 2019

Hughton would be fine once relegation is confirmed as his best work has been in getting teams promoted. It’s very debatable if he’s premier league level.



I’d worry about Dyche’s ability to implement his style without a largely British squad. — The Wizard (@FromnearM) November 24, 2019

Hughton your having a laugh



This would just go to prove how much a little club we are — Barry Cross (@bazwhu60) November 24, 2019

Hughton, no way. Dyche would be interesting,certainly wouldn’t stand quietly on the sideline and watch these recent performances. — Andy Wellbelove (@andywellie) November 24, 2019

Do not want Chris Hughton.



Just another cheap, lazy appointment by our incompetent board. — West Ham Fan Zone (@WHUFCFZ) November 25, 2019

Scenes when Chris Hughton is our manager.



Champions League football in 7 years, more like Championship football in 7 months. — Wᴇsᴛ Hᴀᴍ Sᴏᴄɪᴀʟ (@WestHamSocial) November 25, 2019

Hughton!? His style of football makes Big Sam look like Guardiola... — Far Eastender (@woodcock277) November 24, 2019

We left upton park for this? Why? — WHUFC COYI (@West_Ham_Wayne) November 24, 2019