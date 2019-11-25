Quick links

West Ham United

Premier League

West Ham fans react after hearing Chris Hughton rumour

Olly Dawes
West Ham fans celebrate after the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United at Wembley Stadium on October 25, 2017 in London, England.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United have been linked with Chris Hughton.

Chris Hughton, Manager of Brighton and Hove Albion looks on prior to the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United at American Express Community Stadium on...

West Ham United boss Manuel Pellegrini is under massive pressure – and managers are starting to be linked with his job.

The Hammers lost 3-2 at home to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday afternoon, and two late goals meant the scoreline flattered West Ham really.

Pellegrini is now without a win in seven Premier League games, and has taken just two points in that run, with fans growing tired of the continued poor displays.

 

The injuries to Lukasz Fabianski and Manuel Lanzini are of course a blow, but West Ham were lifeless against Spurs, a game against a big rival that should have been full of passion.

West Ham now appear to be looking at potential replacements, and The Guardian report that Chris Hughton is a big contender for the job.

Hughton is a former West Ham player having featured for them in the early 1990's, and has been out of football since losing his job at Brighton and Hove Albion at the end of last season.

Chris Hughton, Manager of Brighton and Hove Albion reacts as Manuel Pellegrini, Manager of West Ham United looks on during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and West...

Hughton is unsurprisingly thought to be keen on the job, though it's fair to say that the highlights of Hughton's managerial career – with Newcastle, Birmingham and Brighton – have come in the Championship.

That has left West Ham fans concerned, believing that his style of football makes Sam Allardyce look like Pep Guardiola, and would simply be a cheap option.

Others are seriously worried about relegation if Hughton is appointed, believing he is a Championship-calibre manager and completely undermines the decision to leave Upton Park for the London Stadium.

West Ham fans celebrate after the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United at Wembley Stadium on October 25, 2017 in London, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch