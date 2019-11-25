Quick links

Tottenham's Harry Kane shares how he responded after finding out Mauricio Pochettino had been sacked

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane scored in Jose Mourinho's first game in charge.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has told The Telegraph that he went to Mauricio Pochettino’s house after finding out the Argentine had lost his job.

Pochettino did not have time to say goodbye to all of Tottenham’s players such was the speed of his departure and Jose Mourinho’s arrival.

However, Kane was eager to say a proper farewell to the former Spurs boss.

And the Tottenham striker went over to Pochettino’s house to talk things through with his former manager, after he heard the news of his sacking.

 

“I’ve been to see him,” said Kane. “I went around his house and caught up with him the next day. It was a shock for everyone, so I wanted to go and see him and we had a chat for a couple of hours, and it was nice to do that before the new manager came in.”

Tottenham’s new era under Mourinho got off to a fine start at the weekend.

Spurs won 3-2 against West Ham United, with a number of their players looking rejuvenated.

Kane put in an excellent display for Spurs at the London Stadium, and scored a powerful header to help his side pick up the three points.

Spurs have now moved up to 10th place in the Premier League table, and will want to keep on climbing in the coming weeks.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

