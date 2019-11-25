Quick links

Tottenham's Eric Dier shares what he's already told Jose Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur started with Eric Dier in their midfield in Jose Mourinho's first game in charge.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Eric Dier has told the Telegraph that Jose Mourinho already knows where he wants to play going forward.

Dier is expected to have a key role to play under Mourinho at Tottenham, and he was immediately brought back into the Lilywhites’ starting line-up against West Ham.

Dier helped Tottenham pick up a 3-2 win at the London Stadium, with his performance in defensive midfield generally credible.

Although there were one or two moments where Dier was sloppy in possession, his defensive qualities were on full display throughout.

 

And Dier has suggested that he has already told Mourinho where he wants to play.

“I know where I want to play, going forward. The new manager knows and so did the one before,” Dier said.

“But I prefer to keep that between us. I am happy to play anywhere for the team, but I know where I see my future.”

Dier’s comments are intriguing as Mauricio Pochettino used him as a centre-back towards the end of his time at Tottenham.

Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur at American Express Community Stadium on October 5, 2019 in Brighton,...

Presumably, Dier wants to play in defensive midfield, and it could be that he is now set for a run of games in the position for Tottenham.

Spurs are next in action tomorrow evening, when they take on Olympiacos, and it will be intriguing to see whether Dier starts again.

