Tottenham's Dele Alli makes heartbreaking Mauricio Pochettino admission

Tottenham Hotspur made a huge decision to sack the Argentine last week.

Dele Alli has admitted that he felt responsible for Tottenham Hotspur sacking Mauricio Pochettino.

Spurs made the shock decision to axe the popular manager last week after five-and-a-half years in charge of the North Londoners.

Pochettino had led Tottenham to a first-ever Champions League final as recently as June, but three wins from 12 Premier League games was a big worry for chairman Daniel Levy.

It remains to be seen why the Lilywhites had struggled this season under the Argentine, but it certainly wasn't a case of the players not being good enough.

With the exception of Kieran Trippier, the 47-year-old manager had the same squad of stars that reached the final in Madrid last term, as well as new signings Tanguy Ndombele and Giovanni Lo Celso.

Quite a few big-name player simply stopped performing under Pochettino for whatever reason, and Alli, whose form appeared to have dipped for much of 2019, admits that he questioned whether he could have done more to save his old manager.

The 23-year-old, who joined the club as an unknown and developed into one of the world's most exciting young midfielders under Pochettino, told The Mirror: "I would be lying if I didn't blame myself when it first happened rather than looking at the bigger picture.

"We had a great journey. You can't help but feel like you're to blame because you're out there but I realised I gave 110 per cent always."