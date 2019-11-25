Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Harry Kane's comments

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has suggested that he wants to win silverware this season under Jose Mourinho.

Tottenham Hotspur fans think that the mentality at the club may already be changing under Jose Mourinho, after Harry Kane’s comments.

Kane has now gone on record to say that he wants to win both the Champions League and the FA Cup at Tottenham this season.

“I've made it clear that I'm at the stage of my career where I want to win trophies, I've made it clear I want to win them here and it's a big year for this,” Kane said to The Sun.

"Realistically, we look at the Champions League and the FACup to try to do that.

“We will see how that goes and, from my point of view, I will keep doing what I'm doing and keep fighting for this club on the pitch.”

And Tottenham fans are delighted to see Kane showing such ambition, with many supporters wanting him to take the captaincy on a regular basis.

Kane scored for Spurs in his first appearance under the management of Jose Mourinho.

The powerful forward headed home a Serge Aurier cross to help Tottenham to three points at the London Stadium.

Mourinho has suggested that he wants to win silverware at Spurs already, and even claimed that he thinks they could become real contenders to win the league next term.

If Tottenham are to be successful, Kane’s form is set to be vital, with the striker netting 21 goals in 22 games for club and country so far this term.