Tottenham fans worried about Giovani Lo Celso under Mourinho

Dan Coombs
Tottenham Hotspur's Argentinian midfielder Giovani Lo Celso celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League Group B football match between Red Star Belgrade...
Tottenham midfielder did not get off the bench.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur at London Stadium on November 23, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Jose Mourinho did not pick Giovani Lo Celso against West Ham in his opening game as Tottenham manager.

And nor did he call on Lo Celso from the bench, preferring to bring on Christian Eriksen instead.

 

This was despite Mourinho telling The Mirror he does not know what the future holds for Eriksen, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

It just one game, but Tottenham fans are worried Mourinho does not have big plans for Lo Celso.

There is extra anxiety over Lo Celso's situation because he is only on loan from Spanish side Real Betis.

That potentially puts Spurs in a 'use him or lose him' situation, especially if the player decides he does not want to stay.

Lo Celso must earn Mourinho's trust, but so should Eriksen. At the very least, Tottenham fans clearly expect to see the Argentine overtake the Dane in the pecking order in the team.

Tottenham Hotspur's Argentinian midfielder Giovani Lo Celso celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League Group B football match between Red Star Belgrade...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

