Tottenham fans worried about Giovani Lo Celso under Mourinho

Tottenham midfielder did not get off the bench.

Jose Mourinho did not pick Giovani Lo Celso against West Ham in his opening game as Tottenham manager.

And nor did he call on Lo Celso from the bench, preferring to bring on Christian Eriksen instead.

This was despite Mourinho telling The Mirror he does not know what the future holds for Eriksen, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

It just one game, but Tottenham fans are worried Mourinho does not have big plans for Lo Celso.

Have a horrible feeling Lo Celso will barely play under José and end up back at Betis next season. ‍♂️ — george hawkins (@georgehawkins__) November 23, 2019

Worrying for Lo Celso - doesn’t seem like Jose favours him and never got the chance under Poch to prove himself due to injuries. Will be a real waste if we don’t decide to sign him at the end of his loan. #WHUTOT — Sam. (@SamWYT15) November 23, 2019

Big three points, only mistake Jose made was putting Eriksen on instead of Lo Celso, play players who want to be there #COYS — niki williams (@nikiwilliams10) November 23, 2019

Anybody know if we have to purchase lo celso after his loan? Because i got a feeling jose wont want him... i guess time will tell on that... — michael (@arwmjc) November 23, 2019

I knew Lo Celso would get discarded by Jose ffs — Mubarak (@mubzhendrix) November 23, 2019

lo celso, not eriksen. mourinho why — ʲᵒˢᵉ ᵐᵃʳᶦᵒ ᵈᵒˢ ˢᵃⁿᵗᵒˢ ᵐᵒᵘʳᶦⁿʰᵒ ᶠᵉˡᶦˣ (@zj_teoh28) November 23, 2019

Not sure I see Lo Celso being a Mourinho player which is a shame. — Cal (@calhutchings26) November 24, 2019

There is extra anxiety over Lo Celso's situation because he is only on loan from Spanish side Real Betis.

That potentially puts Spurs in a 'use him or lose him' situation, especially if the player decides he does not want to stay.

Lo Celso must earn Mourinho's trust, but so should Eriksen. At the very least, Tottenham fans clearly expect to see the Argentine overtake the Dane in the pecking order in the team.