Tottenham fans react to double injury boost over Vertonghen and Ndombele

Tottenham duo returned to training ahead of Champions League tie.

Tottenham Hotspur have been boosted by Tanguy Ndombele and Jan Vertonghen returning to first team training, Football London report.

Both players were absent from Jose Mourinho's first team which took on West Ham at the weekend and won 3-2.

Ndombele had also missed the recent international break with France.

He was back in action at Hotspur Way on Monday morning as Tottenham held a training session which was open to the media.

Spurs are preparing for their Champions League fixture at home to Olympiakos.

A win would book Tottenham's place in the knockout stages, so having two key players back available is a welcome boost.

Jose Mourinho may prefer to stick with a winning side and not make too many changes, and so both players might have to hope for a place on the bench at best.

Spurs have a tough run of games coming up, including a trip to Old Trafford next week, so getting Ndombele and Vertonghen back is crucial in terms of timing.

